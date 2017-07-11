Hong Kong university removes Tiananmen sculpture

Workers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) removed a large sculpture commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing early Thursday.

"Pillar of Shame," a 2-ton, 8-meter (26-foot) tall copper work by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, comprises a tower of 50 mangled bodies piled atop one another, symbolizing students killed by Chinese government forces on June 4, 1989.

So shameful that it must be destroyed? The statue, seen in this picture taken before its removal, was one of the last remaining symbols of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre in Hong Kong

Witnesses reported that loud construction work got under way late Wednesday after the arrival of a crane and at least one shipping container on campus. Workers placed yellow barricades around the sculpture, located in an interior courtyard, then proceeded to erect boarding and white cloth drapes around the piece as guards looked on.

Sculptor Galschiot released a statement saying that he was "totally shocked" by the news and feared the destruction of his work. He also noted that it was his property and said he would "claim compensation for any damage to the sculpture."

What will happen to the sculpture?

Administrators at the university announced in October that they had informed the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China — a now disbanded group that organized annual June 4 candlelight vigils — that it had to remove the sculpture. Former members of the group told the university that administrators needed to contact the sculptor about its removal.

Jens Galschiot says he contacted the university about returning the work to Denmark, yet never received a reply to his offer.

Citizen News, a local Hong Kong media outlet, has reported that the university council recently voted to have the work demolished.

Commemorations of the Tiananmen massacre have a long tradition in Hong Kong, Beijing wants to end them for good

Why do authorities want 'Pillar of Shame' removed?

The sculpture, which was originally installed in Hong Kong's Victoria Park some 20 years ago, is one of the island's few remaining public reminders of the Tiananmen massacre — an incident that Beijing has steadfastly attempted to erase from the Chinese collective memory since the incident occurred.

In mainland China, public commemorations or symbols of the event are strictly forbidden. Many born after the event have little or no knowledge of it as it has been effectively stricken from history.

Wednesday's actions are only the latest attempt to silence those in Hong Kong who insist upon commemorating the event. Massive candlelight vigils have been a staple in Hong Kong for decades, though the situation has changed dramatically since Beijing retook possession of the former British colony in 1997. For the past two years, Chinese authorities have banned such events, citing coronavirus health concerns as the reason.

Last year, Chinese authorities arrested 24 activists and charged them with crimes for their role in a Tiananmen vigil in which thousands of individuals followed them as they broke through barricades at a Hong Kong park to light candles and sing, despite a police ban on the event.

If you are seeing this you are not in China, where communist authorities in Beijing have effectively erased it from history

Does this have to do with the Hong Kong national security law?

Hong Kong has long been the site of heated debate and massive public protests advocating the right to autonomy from mainland China. That debate became even more pointed with the June 30, 2020, passage and implementation of the Beijing-imposed Hong Kong national security law.

Authorities have used the law — in which those not acting in accordance with it can be extradited to mainland China to face trial — to clamp down on free speech and suppress pro-democracy and civil rights movements.

The legislation outlaws what it terms as secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion with the intent to intervene in the city's affairs. It was pushed through Hong Kong's Legislative Council under pressure from Beijing as massive pro-democracy demonstrations swelled in 2019. To date, more than 100 activists have been arrested under the law.

Why is the Hong Kong national security law so contentious?

Western governments have vociferously objected to the law, accusing China of using it as a cudgel for repression. The West, alongside critics in Hong Kong, claims the law goes against Beijing's promise to maintain much of the autonomy the island enjoyed while under British rule. China had promised to respect that autonomy under the motto: "One country, two systems."

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong claim the national security law has restored order and stability to the city after the 2019 protests.

Speaking of the removal of the sculpture Wednesday night, one 19-year-old student at the scene said: "The university is a coward to do this action at midnight. I feel very disappointed, as it's a symbol of history. This university claims it advocates academic freedom, yet it can't even keep a historical monument."

The university's public affairs office has made no public statement on the situation and has not replied to requests for one from both AP and Reuters news agencies.

