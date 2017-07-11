Hong Kong: Top Beijing official slams foreign meddling

Beijing's top representative in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign powers not to interfere with the city's national security amid escalating tensions with Western governments.

The United States and allies have condemned China's control over Hong Kong's freedoms with a national security law and electoral reforms that would silence the opposition.

What did the Chinese official say?

"When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn," said Luo Huining, director of the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong.

"We will propose strong objections and teach them a lesson," he said .

Authorities introduced the National Security Education Day to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year.

Hong Kong marked the event with school activities and a police parade demonstrating the Chinese military's goose step march, replacing British-style foot drills from when the city was under British rule until the 1997 handover to China.

What is Hong Kong's national security law?

Last year, Beijing passed a 66-article national security law for Hong Kong that restricted the city's autonomy.

The law includes broadly defined offenses, such as "terrorism" and "collusion with foreign forces," which critics say Beijing uses to crack down on freedoms.

Under the law, such offences could be punished with up to life in prison and suspects in some cases would be tried in mainland China.

Beijing imposed the law after anti-government and anti-China protests rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

What about the electoral reform bill?

China last month passed an electoral reform bill for the financial hub. The legislation is seen as the biggest overhaul of Hong Kong's political system.

The bill is expected to curb the power of the opposition as the majority of Hong Kong legislative seats will be selected by pro-Beijing officials.

According to the legislation, any candidates intending to run would first need to be vetted for their political views.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that laws will be amended to outlaw campaigns that call for an election boycott.

How has the West responded?

The United Kingdom said that with the reforms, China was violating the Hong Kong joint declaration — an agreement that ensured a "one country, two systems" arrangement for the territory.

The US and the European Union also condemned the move.

Last month, Washington sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

The EU, US, Britain and Canada also sanctioned China over accusations of human rights violations.

