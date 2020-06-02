 Hong Kong, Tokyo among world′s most expensive cities for expats | News | DW | 09.06.2020

News

Hong Kong, Tokyo among world's most expensive cities for expats

Six of the top 10 most expensive cities for expats are in Asia. Hong Kong claimed the title for the second year in a row, despite being rocked by months of protests. Ashgabat and Tokyo rounded out the top three.

The Hong Kong skyline at night

Six Asian cities were ranked among the top 10 most expensive for expats in Mercer's 26th annual cost of living survey. Hong Kong was named the most expensive city in the world for the second year running, mainly due to its high housing prices. 

The survey measures the cost of 200 items in 209 cities. These items include housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment. 

The second costliest city was Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, which is experiencing hyperinflation and high costs of importing goods and raw materials. Third on the list was the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

Read moreEurope loses 'world's most expensive city' crown to Asia

Watch video 26:01

Urban Visions: Hong Kong

Singapore and New York were placed in the fifth and sixth spots. Three Swiss cities, Zurich, Bern and Geneva were ranked fourth, eighth and ninth respectively. China's Shanghai and Beijing were ranked as the seventh and 10th most expensive cities. 

The survey found the most expensive city in Africa to be Ndjamena (15) in Chad, one rank ahead of San Francisco. Nigeria's capital Lagos came 17th, just one spot ahead of the British capital, London. 

Tel Aviv was the most expensive city in the Middle East at 12, followed by Dubai on 23. According to the survey, the least expensive cities were Tunis and Windhoek. 

Mercer's list is designed to help companies work out how much they should be paying their overseas employees. The survey tracks the cost of living for expats. This year's rankings reinforce the trend that Asian and African cities are becoming more expensive for foreigners.  

DW recommends

Vienna remains the world's most liveable city

For the 10th time in a row, the Austrian capital has taken first place in the annual ranking by consulting firm Mercer, which rates cities by quality of life worldwide. We show you how beautiful Vienna is. (13.03.2019)  

Related content

Japan Corona-Pandemie Tokio

Coronavirus latest: Tokyo restores restrictions after spike 02.06.2020

Toyko is bringing back some lockdown measures, urging people to stay home after a spike in cases. Elsewhere, former high-ranking politicians have called for a G20 summit to help poor countries. Follow DW for the latest.

Singapur Marina Bay in der Nacht

Europe loses 'world's most expensive city' crown to Asia 18.03.2020

Paris and Zurich may be overpriced but are outmatched by Singapore, Osaka and Hong Kong, according to the latest Worldwide Cost of Living Index. Europe is getting cheaper while New York is, once again, eye-watering.

Coronavirus in Singapur

Opinion: On coronavirus, Singapore shows the way 26.03.2020

Europe's citizens are paying for their leaders' late reaction to the coronavirus outbreak with their personal freedom. Their governments could have learned from Singapore, writes Christina zur Nedden.

