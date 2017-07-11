Hong Kong: Tiananmen Square vigil group disbands amid crackdown

The pro-democracy group Hong Kong Alliance has decided to disband as pressure from Beijing continues, the group said on Saturday.

The activist collective, dubbed the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, is the latest to buckle under the strain of a crackdown by Chinese authorities.

Factions aligned with Beijing have ramped up pressure after pushing through a sweeping national security law in the once largely autonomous enclave.

The majority of the members of the pro-democracy group voted for disbandment. Several of its leaders are already in jail for having taken part in the city's dissenting democracy movement.

"This is a very painful dissolution," Tsang Kin-shing, a member of the alliance said. "The government uses all kinds of laws to force civil society groups to disband," he added.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Cleaning the Pillar of Shame Hong Kong students clean the Pillar of Shame statue on the 32nd anniversary of the massacre on Tiananmen Square, which officially left 300 people dead, according to government statistics, after the Chinese military brutally suppressed protests in support of democracy. Independent international estimates put the toll at several thousand.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Police march on Victoria Park Police warned Hong Kong residents not to attend the banned Victora Park memorial event Friday. In years past, tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park to honor the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, which occurred 32 years ago.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Police warning Police officers banners referenced the national security law imposed by Beijing. They warned that Hong Kong residents gathering in Victoria Park to mark the anniversary could face prosecution. Officers arrested an organizer of the annual candlelight vigil.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Vigils with smartphones ... Historically, candles were lit at 8 p.m., with a minute's silence at 8:09 p.m. to signify the year 1989. After police closed Victoria Park, people used the lights on their cellphones (seen here in the Causeway Bay district) to signal their support for democracy commemoration of the Tiananmen victims in China.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures ... and traditional candlelight A woman holds candles in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong to remember the Tiananmen Square victims. After police closed Victoria Park, Hong Kong residents around the city found their own ways to mark the massacre of students.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Disrupting memorial gatherings Police move to disperse Hong Kong residents gathering in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong. Authorities had cordoned off the traditional gathering place Victoria Park, citing fears over coronavirus. Author: Amanda Rivkin



Targeted with charges of subversion

Police froze assets of HK$2.2 million ($283,000; €241,000) belonging to the group after charging members with inciting subversion.

Under the Hong Kong national security law, anything deemed to be subversive by Chinese authorities can be punished with up to life in jail.

Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan, two of the Alliance's leaders, are already in jail under similar charges following the large-scale anti-government protests in 2019. They signed a document calling for the group to disband amid "the current social environment."

"I still hope to show Hong Kong Alliance's beliefs to the world and continue this movement that has already lasted for 32 years," wrote the group's jailed vice chairwoman Chow Hang Tung on her Facebook page.

Covering up the 1989 crackdown

The group was founded in May 1989 to support the pro-democracy student movement in Beijing. A month later, the army moved in and crushed the protests in the city's central Tiananmen Square. An official death toll stands at 300, but witnesses say thousands may have died.

The government subsequently scrubbed all memory of the event from the official record, but the Hong Kong-based group kept it alive by holding annual candlelight vigils on June 4. They would also use the events to call on China's leaders to "end one-party rule" and to "build a democratic China."

National security officials informed the group earlier in the year that they were investigating it under the new law. They requested documents and lists of its membership, but the alliance refused to comply, arguing that it was illegal.

Police then brought charges of subversion against the group's leaders, leading to a heavier clampdown.

