Hong Kong: Shot fired, water cannon deployed after petrol-bomb attack

An initially peaceful march by pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on Sunday turned violent, prompting a police officer to fire his weapon for the first time since the 3-month-long protests erupted.

As tens of thousands of protesters rallied during heavy rain at a nearby stadium, a hard-core group took over a major road in the city's Tsuen Wan district, erecting makeshift roadblocks and digging up bricks from the pavements.

To try and regain control, authorities hoisted large banners to warn protesters of the impending use of tear gas and water cannon.

Molotov cocktails thrown

Several rounds of the chemical were subsequently deployed. Authorities then fired the water cannon jets, prompting protesters to return fire with bricks and Molotov cocktails.

At one point, an officer fired a gun into the air after he was attacked by eight to 10 protesters carrying sticks and rods, police said.

DW's Southeast Asia correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill posted video footage to social media that she said appeared to show the moment the shot was fired.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Hong Kong police deployed two water cannon trucks for the first time since the protests started in June

Second day of violence

Similar violence rocked the Kowloon Bay neighborhood on Saturday, when a large group of protesters threw rocks and bottles at police, who responded with tear gas and by baton-charging the demonstrators.

Twenty-nine people were arrested for various offenses. including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers. At least 10 people were treated in hospital for injuries.

Hong Kong's protest movement started in opposition to plans to allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, but have grown into a larger campaign for public elections and greater autonomy from Beijing.

The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, following guarantees that it would have semi-autonomous status.

Less control by Beijing

Many believe the city has seen a decline in civil and political rights due to Beijing's interference.

Throughout the rallies, China's leaders have used a mix of intimidation, propaganda and economic muscle to constrict the protests in a strategy dubbed "white terror" by the movement.

The operator of Hong Kong's MTR — the city's metro — shut stations near the main demonstration area this weekend after Chinese state-media attacks accusing the transport system of being an "exclusive" service to ferry protesters to rallies.

