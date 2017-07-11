Hong Kong: Security law suspects to be tried in mainland

Suspects arrested by China's new office in Hong Kong on charges of violating the city's new national security law could be tried in the mainland, a senior Chinese government official said on Wednesday.

The office abides by Chinese law and Hong Kong's legal system cannot be expected to implement the laws of the mainland, said Zhang Xiaoming, Executive Deputy Directors of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.

The law, he added, would not be applied retrospectively. "This law is a birthday gift to [Hong Kong] and will show its precious value in the future," Zhang said.

Under the law, Article 55 says that China's national security office in Hong Kong could exercise jurisdiction over "complex" or "serious" cases.

Additionally, a Hong Kong police spokesman said that people who display pro-independence material will face arrest and prosecution under the new law.

The announcement comes a day after China approved the security law, which aims to punish secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

Under the new law, mainland security agencies will be based in Hong Kong for the first time officially, giving Beijing powers that extend beyond the city's local laws.

First arrest made

Hong Kong Police said on Twitter Wednesday that it made its first arrest under the new security law. The suspect was arrested for holding a pro-independence flag.

Critics have said that the security law, which came into force on the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, marks the end of Hong Kong's remaining autonomy.

The law also stipulates a ban on violators of the law standing for election, and greater oversight of non-governmental organizations and newsgroups.

The security office will "take necessary measures to strengthen the management of and services for organs of foreign countries and international organizations in the region, as well as non-governmental organizations and news agencies of foreign countries," Article 54 of the law says.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam praised the move, saying it was an "inevitable and prompt decision to restore stability in the society."

Beijing has said the law is aimed at just a few "troublemakers" and will not affect rights, freedoms or investors' interests. Some pro-China officials have said the law is aimed at sealing Hong Kong's "second return" to the mainland. The legislation came into force at 11pm local time (3pm GMT) on June 30.

