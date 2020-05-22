 Hong Kong security law ′needed to tackle terrorism′ | News | DW | 25.05.2020

News

Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism'

Security chiefs in Hong Kong have given their backing to a bill that pro-democracy activists say will end the territory's "one county, two systems" model. Activists are planning more protests, despite coronavirus.

Riot police gather on a road as protesters take part in a pro-democracy rally (Getty Images/AFP/A. Wallace)

Hong Kong's security and police chiefs rallied on Monday behind China's planned national security law, saying it was needed to combat growing "terrorism" in the city. 

Pro-democracy activists in the island nation have warned that Chinas new law could mean the end of the "one county, two systems" principle.

Read more: Beijing says US is pushing China to 'brink of a new Cold War'

But Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee said in a statement that the bill would safeguard the city's prosperity and stability.

"Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as 'Hong Kong independence', become more rampant," Lee said.

"In just a few months, Hong Kong has changed from one of the safest cities in the world to a city shrouded in the shadow of violence," he added.

Watch video 02:14

Police in Hong Kong arrest scores of protesters

Beijing announced the new legislation last Friday, which would allow Chinese intelligence agencies would be allowed to set up bases in Hong Kong. It aims to tackle secession, subversion, and terrorist activities.

The US, Australia, Britain, Canada, and others have expressed their concerns about the legislation, widely seen as a potential turning point for China's freest city and one of the world's leading financial hubs.

Pro-democracy protests reignited

Protesters took to the streets on Sunday, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, chanting "Hong Kong independence, the only way out." Police said they arrested more than 180 people when authorities fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Read more: Hong Kong: Taiwan offers help amid anti-China protests

Another round of protests is expected this Wednesday, as Hong Kong's legislature is expected to give a second reading of a bill that would criminalize abuse of China's national anthem.

Activist Joshua Wong attended the rally and encouraged others to keep up the pressure on the streets. 

"Although they won't let us organize protests, we still need to gather," Wong said. "Now is the beginning of the end and time is running out ... the international community must stand with Hong Kong," he added.

jcg/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

