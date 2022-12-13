Overseas travelers are no longer required to stay out of bars during their first three days in Hong KongImage: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS
Hong Kong scraps COVID app, eases curbs for foreign visitors
1 hour ago
Overseas travelers will now be allowed to visit bars and restaurants immediately after arriving in Hong Kong. But several other COVID rules remain in place.
Easing COVID restrictions, authorities in Hong Kong on Tuesday announced that movement of overseas travelers coming to Hong Kong will no longer be curtailed, and that they can now visit bars and restaurants right after their arrival.
The city authorities also announced their decision to scrap the government-mandated COVID scanning app that was required by residents to enter public places.
"We have made these two decisions, because we have considered the data and the risks," Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
China shifts away from zero-COVID
The new COVID guidelines will come into effect from Wednesday, he said, adding that entry to certain venues will still require proof of vaccination.
The move to ease COVID curbs comes a day after mainland China announced that it is scrapping its COVID tracking app.