 Hong Kong rule new Haruki Murakami′s novel ′indecent′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Hong Kong rule new Haruki Murakami's novel 'indecent'

Activist in Hong Kong are calling for censors to reverse their decision on Haruki Murakami's "Killing Commendatore", after it was declared "indecent." The book needs to show warning labels and cannot be sold to minors.

Author Haruki Murakami accepting the Welt-Literaturpreis in Berlin (picture-alliance/Kyodo)

A backlash was growing in Hong Kong after Obscene Articles Tribunal ruled "Killing Commendatore", the 2017 novel by noted Japanese author Haruki Murakami, to be "indecent."

By Thursday, more than 2,100 people had signed an online petition backed by 21 activist groups for the censors to remove the label.

Read more: Hong Kong journalists speak out against censorship

Classifying the novel as indecent would "bring shame to Hong Kong people," the petition says, stressing that no other novels by the 69-year-old author have ever been classified as indecent in Hong Kong, Taiwan, or mainland China.

"If this is set to be a precedent case, Hong Kong would become the most conservative Chinese area," the South China Morning Post quoted the document as saying.

Read more: Hong Kong's democracy movement 'needs new ideas'

'Explicit sexual details'

The latest Murakami book revolves around a portrait artist whose wife unexpectedly asks for a divorce. It features occasional sex scenes, similar to the author's previous works.

Earlier this month, the Office of Film, Newspaper and Article Administration in Hong Kong said they had received a public complaint about "explicit sexual details" in the novel, which they passed on to the censorship board.

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

Hong Kong democracy activists walk free in appeal victory

A team from the Obscene Articles Tribunal subsequently labeled Killing Commendatore as indecent and assigned it second of their three-tier censorship rating. Exhibitors on the Hong Kong Book Fair, which ended on Tuesday, were forced to pull the Chinese edition of the book, and the novel was banned for readers under 18 in public libraries.

Similarly, bookstores are now obligated to present the book inside a wrapper that bears a legal warning and only sell it to adults.

Murakami backed 2014 protest

Activists in Hong Kong fear that the censoring of the Murakami's book is another attempt at stifling free expression in the former British colony.

There was no immediate comment from the Japanese author on the latest controversy. However, Murakami was one of numerous public figures who openly supported the 2014 Umbrella movement aimed at preserving Hong Kong's autonomy from the central government in Beijing.

Watch video 03:17
Now live
03:17 mins.

@dwnews - Users on social media question Twitter's China director appointment

DW recommends

Hong Kong journalists speak out against censorship

Journalists in Hong Kong have written an open letter criticizing their own television station. They say the station edited video material, whitewashing a case of police brutality against a protester. (18.10.2014)  

Hong Kong's democracy movement 'needs new ideas'

Twenty one years since the transfer of Hong Kong's sovereignty from the UK to China, considerable opposition to Beijing's rule remains. DW spoke to law professor Johannes Chan about potential consequences of protest. (29.06.2018)  

Hong Kong protesters rally against Beijing's dominance and growing restrictions

Thousands of people in Hong Kong have taken to the streets to protest against Beijing's increasing control over the city as the former British colony marks the 21st anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. (01.07.2018)  

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed over 2014 pro-democracy protest

A court in Hong Kong has sentenced Joshua Wong to three months in prison for playing a "leading role" in pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014. It's the second time the 21-year-old has been jailed. (17.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong democracy activists walk free in appeal victory  

@dwnews - Users on social media question Twitter's China director appointment  

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 