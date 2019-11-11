Hong Kong riot police on edge, fire tear gas

Hong Kong riot police have fired tear gas at a university campus, a day after two demonstrators were critically injured in some of the worst violence to hit the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of anti-government protests.

Disruption was felt across Hong Kong on Tuesday as police prepared for further unrest at subway stations. Blocking streets and metro stations has been a common tactic employed by the anti-government demonstrators.

Classes were canceled at universities and schools just a day after students threw petrol bombs on some campuses.

According to authorities, at least 260 people were detained in connection with the unrest on Monday. More than 3,000 citizens have been arrested since the protests began in June.

Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, said Monday the violence in the region had gone too far and that demonstrators were now the enemy of the people.

She continued her criticism of protesters on Tuesday as she accused them of trying to "paralyze" the city and of being extremely selfish. She also hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.

US monitoring closely

The United States has expressed "grave concern" with recent developments in Hong Kong and has condemned violence on all sides, a US State Department spokeswoman said late Monday.

The US has also urged China to honor commitments that Hong Kong will "enjoy a high degree of autonomy," the spokeswoman added.

