Hong Kong releases Jimmy Lai on bail

Hong Kong's High Court granted Jimmy Lai HK$10 million (US$1.3 million, €1.06 million) bail on Wednesday and placed him under house arrest.

The pro-democracy activist was remanded in custody three weeks ago over fraud and national security-related charges and for breaching the lease terms for the office space for one of his media companies.

Lai, 73, appeared in court on Wednesday after being kept behind bars since December 3.

Under his bail terms, Lai is not allowed to meet with foreign officials, give any interviews, publish any articles or post on social media. He will have to stay at home and renounce his travel documents.

Allegations of colluding with foreign forces

The media mogul was arrested in August when about 200 police officers raided the newsroom of his Apple Daily tabloid.

On December 12, Lai was charged again under the controversial new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

Lai, a frequent visitor to Washington, has met with US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to garner support for Hong Kong democracy.

Beijing imposed the national security law in June 2019 in response to the Hong Kong protests over a proposed extradition law. The bill outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's internal affairs.

The legislation has been condemned by human rights groups as a tactic to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory but Beijing and Hong Kong authorities say the law is necessary to safeguard national security defences.

