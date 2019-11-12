Hong Kong protests: Police increase security after clashes

Police have raised security levels around Hong Kong on Wednesday after violence escalated overnight. Authorities are targeting security at university campuses, where many of the clashes took place.
Authorities raised security levels around Hong Kong after a night of renewed violence.
Many of the clashes took place at university campuses, with a large number of students joining the anti-government protests.
Classes were suspended on Wednesday while parents were advised that they could keep their children at home. Reuters news agency also reported that the government plans to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons.
Many subways and rail stations were closed as protesters targeted commuters. Gasoline bombs were thrown and fires lit.
More to come
ed/rt (AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)
A flash mob sprang up in Hong Kong's financial district, a day after two protesters were critically wounded. The United States has expressed "grave concern" over recent developments and condemned violence on all sides. (12.11.2019)
Tensions in Hong Kong soared after the death of a student activist and the police's use of live rounds. DW talks to professor Ma Ngok from Hong Kong's Chinese University about the impact in the Chinese-ruled territory. (11.11.2019)