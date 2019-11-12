 Hong Kong protests: Police increase security after clashes | News | DW | 13.11.2019

News

Hong Kong protests: Police increase security after clashes

Police have raised security levels around Hong Kong on Wednesday after violence escalated overnight. Authorities are targeting security at university campuses, where many of the clashes took place.

Hong Kong anti-government protests (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

Authorities raised security levels around Hong Kong after a night of renewed violence.

Many of the clashes took place at university campuses, with a large number of students joining the anti-government protests.

Classes were suspended on Wednesday while parents were advised that they could keep their children at home. Reuters news agency also reported that the government plans to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons.

Many subways and rail stations were closed as protesters targeted commuters. Gasoline bombs were thrown and fires lit.

Watch video 02:09

Authorities: Hongkong close to 'total breakdown'

More to come

ed/rt (AP, Reuters)

Authorities: Hongkong close to 'total breakdown'  

