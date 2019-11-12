Hong Kong protests: Police increase security after clashes

Authorities raised security levels around Hong Kong after a night of renewed violence.

Many of the clashes took place at university campuses, with a large number of students joining the anti-government protests.

Classes were suspended on Wednesday while parents were advised that they could keep their children at home. Reuters news agency also reported that the government plans to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons.

Many subways and rail stations were closed as protesters targeted commuters. Gasoline bombs were thrown and fires lit.

More to come

ed/rt (AP, Reuters)

