News

Hong Kong protests: Police fire tear gas in renewed flare of violence

Hong Kong riot police rushed pro-democracy protesters who had built a barricade near a police station. The clashes broke a fragile peace between authorities and demonstrators that had lasted for several days.

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong

Riot police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and baton-charged pro-democracy protesters on Saturday, raising concerns that more violent unrest could return to the streets of the semiautonomous city.

Thousands of people marched through the industrial Kwun Tong district on a government-sanctioned route before stopping near a police station, where they built up a barricade of construction barriers.

DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill reported that some protesters threw bricks at officers, prompting riot police to rush in and fire rounds of tear gas.

The majority of the crowds stood behind the barricades and chanted at police, accusing them of being in league with Hong Kong's local mafia, the Triads.

Hong Kong's government said in a statement that officers used minimum force to disperse the protesters after repeated warnings "went futile."

Calls for police accountability

Clashes between protesters and police had cooled off for the past 10 days, after increasingly violent altercations.

The protests began around 12 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy and an inquiry into police brutality.

The use of force by police has become a growing issue with protesters, who are angered by the heavy-handed response from authorities.

Police have used rubber bullets, tear gas and baton charges against what they describe as more hardcore protesters, but are also accused of beating peaceful demonstrators.

  • Large-scale protests in Hong Kong against authorities (AFP/H. Retamal)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Hong Kong dressed in black

    Black, chosen for its association with mourning and sorrow, is the color — or anti-color — of choice for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to fight for more democracy in their metropolis. Counter-protesters aligning with the city's pro-Beijing mayor chose white to distinguish themselves.

  • 2014 protests in Hong Kong (AFP/Getty Images/A. Wallace)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Hong Kong's yellow umbrella revolution

    Hong Kong's protests have not always been in black and white. Back in 2014 during the so-called Umbrella Revolution, when protesters demanded fully free elections and other democratic reforms for their semi-autonomous city, yellow umbrellas were the symbolic item of choice. Protesters used them to fend off tear gas released by police.

  • Ukraine's Orange Revolution (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Dolzhenko)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Ukraine's orange crush

    Replacing the color red, which many associate with communism in the Soviet Union, orange was the color of choice for the opposition during Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2004. For 17 days in the harsh Ukrainian winter, members of different social classes came together on behalf of opposition candidate Viktor Yushenko.

  • Protest against the military government in Myanmar 2007, a large group of people led by monks in saffron-colored robes and with shaved heads (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Saffron Revolution in Myanmar

    The peaceful 2007 demonstrations in Myanmar became known by the color saffron — the typical hue of Buddhist monks' robes. At the forefront of the protests against the military government, the monks were joined by students and political activists, including many women.

  • The Yellow Revolution in the Philippines (1986) (imago)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Philippines Yellow Revolution

    After three years of demonstrations from 1983 to 1986 against president Ferdinand Marcos and his regime, citizens of the Philippines triumphed in a peaceful revolution. It's commonly referred to as the "Yellow Revolution" for the color of the ribbons protesters held during their gatherings. The image above shows yellow confetti thrown in honor of the revolution's anniversary in 2013.

  • Iran opposition protests (picture-alliance/dpa/Stringer)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Iran's Green Movement

    Green is considered the color of Islam and was chosen by protesters fighting the government during the 2009-2010 elections in Iran: Demonstrators accused the regime of falsifying election results. The regime reacted swiftly, injuring defenseless protesters and arresting around 4000 people. Today, the demonstrations are still referred to as the "Green Movement."

  • Colorful protests in Macedonia (Getty Images/AFP/R. Atanasovski)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Macedonia's Colorful Revolution

    Why choose one color when you can have them all? To protest against the government's decision to call off an investigation into a wiretapping scandal in 2016, Macedonian protesters gathered in the nation's capital in mid-April to show their discontent. Many threw colored paint at government buildings, achieving an effect similar to that of artist Jackson Pollock's famous splatter masterpieces.

  • Dark red carnations and flags on a busy street (picture-alliance/dpa/M. de Almeida)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Carnation Revolution in Portugal

    Not only colors but also flowers have come to symbolize significant protests in modern history. After a successful coup in Portugal on April 25, 1974 that ended years of dictatorship, overjoyed citizens celebrated by putting red carnations in the guns of their victorious fighters. It was the blossoming of a new era of democracy in Portugal, followed by similar developments in Spain and Greece.

  • The 2009 protests in Moldova (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Doru)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Moldova's Grape Revolution

    In Moldova, the "Grape Revolution" was the name given to protests of the parliamentary election results in 2009: After the Communist party was successful, demonstrators took to the streets. The name reportedly referenced the country's numerous vineyards. The revolution did not grow to the magnitude of those in other countries once belonging to the Soviet Union, such as Ukraine.

  • Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution (AFP/Getty Images/F. Belaid)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution?

    For 28 days in 2011, Tunisians stormed the streets to protest corruption, unemployment and poor living conditions. Interestingly, the name "Jasmine Revolution" was popular with Western media, but not with Tunisians. Instead, Tunisian's referred to it as the "Dignity Revolution," since the ousting of the previous President Ben Ali in 1987 was also called the "Jasmine Revolution."

    Author: Sarah Hucal


rs/   (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

