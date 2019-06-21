 Hong Kong protests pit the city′s young against the old | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong protests pit the city's young against the old

Mass protests by Hong Kongers over the past couple of weeks have underlined the yawning gap between the city's old and young. Political differences have caused tensions in many Hong Kong families. Chermaine Lee reports.

Hongkong protesters wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit (Reuters/T. Peter)

Sarah feels like she couldn't communicate with her single mother, especially in the moments when the 26-year old is concerned about Hong Kong's future.   

During the three huge protests in June against a controversial extradition bill, which would allow extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, Sarah was once again faced with a dilemma.

"My mother asked me not to go [to the protests] because everyone should only mind their own business. Pursuing money and stability matters to her more than our fight for freedom and democracy," Sarah told DW.

Read more: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

Sarah is one of the many young people in Hong Kong whose political stances are causing tensions within families. According to a survey from the University of Hong Kong in 2016, the younger generation aged between 18 to 39 tend to vote for pro-democracy parties, while the group aged over 40 is more prone to support pro-Beijing outfits.

Hong Kong witnessed its largest protest in history this month, with organizers gathering close to 2 million people on the streets, calling for the government to withdraw the contentious legislation.

The extradition proposal was widely seen as a move that would erode Hong Kong's autonomy and judicial independence. The territory's Chief Executive Carrie Lam initially said the legislation was needed to close a legal loophole that prevented the extradition of a murder suspect to Taiwan.

Hong Kongers protest against a contentious legislation that would allow suspects to be extradited to places including mainland China (DW/C. Lee)

Sarah is one of the many young people in Hong Kong whose political stances are causing tensions within families

After it became clear that the opposition to the bill was widespread, Lam's government suspended debate on the extradition legislation indefinitely. It appears unlikely that the bill will pass during her term, but protesters are demanding it be officially withdrawn.

Backlash from the old

The political rift between the old and young in Hong Kong was also evident during the city's "Umbrella Movement" pro-democracy protests in 2014. At the time, student-led demonstrators occupied parts of Hong Kong demanding a say in the election of the territory's leader — a demand that ultimately failed. 

The protesters then faced a backlash from the pro-Beijing camp as well as those who condemned the students for causing chaos in society.

"We have a very different mindset. Even when I was in high school, my mother asked me not to join political events. But the younger generation is willing to spend time and effort in pushing for political changes. If not, things will be hopeless," said Sarah.

Read more: Hong Kong investors face uncertainty as Chinese questions mount

The two generations' different attitudes can be attributed to their own experiences with social movements and the perception of China, said Gary Wong, a lecturer in the sociology department at the University of Hong Kong.

"Some of the parents are migrants from mainland China. Their experience with China, where political openness is limited, told them to avoid any participation in social movements and confrontation with the government," Wong told DW.

The younger ones, however, have a much stronger sense of belonging to Hong Kong, Wong said, adding that they also suffer more from economic stagnation, limited social mobility, poor governance and bad perception of China. The young people are thus more motivated to be engaged in political movements than their parents, Wong underlined.

Watch video 26:06

Hong Kong versus Beijing: Power-grab postponed?

A different mindset

27-year-old Gina is also not optimistic about Hong Kong's future. "The city will sadly be under Beijing's control again."

An avid protester at the recent "No Extradition to China" rally, Gina said she had seldom paid attention to Hong Kong politics until the bill made her realize how it would harm the city's legal system and compromise its civil liberties.

"I saw with my own eyes how the police used excessive force on protesters, and even categorized the assembly as a 'riot.' The government ignored citizens' demands for withdrawing the bill," Gina told DW.

Read more: Joshua Wong: Carrie Lam 'incapable' of leading Hong Kong

Gina's mother, who grew up in mainland China before moving to Hong Kong, shared a completely different view. She reckoned that the police had every reason to shoot teargas to disperse protesters and maintain law and order. "I think people in her age group tend to have this mindset," Gina noted.

Some old people also believe the rumors that the protest organizers were handing over money to the demonstrators, and that the young were taking to the streets to make money, Gina said.

Is there any possibility for the gap between the two generations to diminish? Professor Wong appears skeptical.

"The problem of Hong Kong is the lack of a true democratic system… the chief executive is not elected by the general public, but by a small group of electors in Beijing, so the government is not accountable to the general public of the city. Without universal suffrage, it is hard to see any possible solution to resolve the differences," he said.

Meanwhile, Gina's 57-year-old mother said that she changed her stance, in support of the protesters, after she understood how the proposed extradition legislation might prove harmful.

The names of the people quoted in the article have been changed to protect their identities.

  • Protestors in helmets

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Defiance

    Despite official calls to disperse, demonstrators continued to march on Wednesday. They overturned police barriers and stood their ground even when confronted with pepper spray and a threat by police to use force if they continued to oppose their orders.

  • Umbrellas on a police barricade

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Homage

    Some protesters left umbrellas on the police barricades, an homage to the "Occupy Democracy" movement that began in 2014. The massive, months-long campaign was prompted by constitutional reforms that allowed Beijing to approve candidates for Hong Kong elections.

  • Crowd of protesters

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One million strong

    Organizers say that over 1 million people have joined in the demonstrations, which blocked two main highways near government headquarters on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are students and young people. Students were boycotting classes to attend the rallies.

  • Protestors with red placards

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    A question of autonomy and rights

    Activists have decried the move to allow extradition to China, because of Beijing's poor human rights and legal record. Many in Hong Kong are also upset by the creeping authoritarianism in the city, after they were promised autonomy when the territory was given back to China from the UK in 1997.

  • A police officer and a protester

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Out in force

    Thousands of officers, including riot police, have been deployed throughout the city. Over the weekend, demonstrators hurled bottles at security forces and tried to push their way into the parliament building, but were blocked.

  • Protestor with a placard reading Hong Kong is not China

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One country, two systems

    China has long promised Hong Kong self-rule under the "one country, two systems" motto. But for those in the sprawling city, the extradition bill is the latest in a long line of examples of creeping Chinese control.


DW recommends

China 'won't allow' Hong Kong discussion at G20 summit

China has insisted that protests in Hong Kong will not be on the G20 agenda in Japan this weekend. US President Donald Trump intends to bring up the issue when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (24.06.2019)  

Hong Kong leader refuses to step down after mass protests

Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, has said she wants time to "continue to work hard" for the people of Hong Kong. But activists have promised to not back down, with Joshua Wong telling DW: "Now is the time." (18.06.2019)  

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

An extradition bill has recently sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. The bill has been stalled, but the citizens want it scrapped and Chief Executive Lam ousted. DW looks at the pro-democracy movement's major milestones. (21.06.2019)  

Joshua Wong: Carrie Lam 'incapable' of leading Hong Kong

Speaking to DW, activist Joshua Wong said the city's Chief Executive Lam must step down following orders to shoot at people protesting the extradition law. Lam's attitude is also symptomatic of China's interference. (18.06.2019)  

Hong Kong investors face uncertainty as Chinese questions mount

Huge demonstrations in Hong Kong saw a controversial extradition bill shelved, but fears over potential Chinese interference in the self-governing territory continue to raise doubts among business leaders there. (21.06.2019)  

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to demand lawmakers withdraw a controversial bill. The new law would allow the extradition of suspected criminals to mainland China. (12.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong: Young Protesters skip school  

Hong Kong versus Beijing: Power-grab postponed?  

Lam's apologies - too little, too late?  

Related content

Hongkong Massenproteste gegen Regierung

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength 21.06.2019

An extradition bill has recently sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. The bill has been stalled, but the citizens want it scrapped and Chief Executive Lam ousted. DW looks at the pro-democracy movement's major milestones.

Türkei Rede des neuen Bürgermeister von Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu | Anhänger in Beylikdüzü

Opinion: Istanbul and Hong Kong – a double victory for democracy 25.06.2019

You could describe what has happened in Hong Kong and Istanbul as classic cases of authoritarian rulers scoring own goals. Who knows how they will deal with this in the medium term, writes Alexander Görlach.

Hongkong Massenproteste gegen Regierung

China 'won't allow' Hong Kong discussion at G20 summit 24.06.2019

China has insisted that protests in Hong Kong will not be on the G20 agenda in Japan this weekend. US President Donald Trump intends to bring up the issue when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  