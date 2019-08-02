 Hong Kong protests kick off amid China army concerns | News | DW | 03.08.2019

News

Hong Kong protests kick off amid China army concerns

Protesters have gathered in Hong Kong to demand expanded democratic rights and autonomy from mainland China. Some are worried that police might use violence to crack down on the march — or even bring in the military.

Protesters in Hong Kong

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered on Saturday in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district for a protest march. On the other side of the city, pro-government supporters waved placards that read: "Give peace a chance."

Hong Kong police warned protesters against deviating from an approved route for the pro-democracy march.

Authorities said they would intervene if protesters refused to comply with police orders, while the Chinese military signaled said it was prepared to intervene if the situation becomes "intolerable."

Read more: Hong Kong strike: Can protesters shut down the city?

Not 'police backup'

However, the editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, Hu Xijin, suggested a military intervention was unlikely.

"The (People's Liberation Army) Hong Kong Garrison is a symbol of national sovereignty and cannot be regarded as Hong Kong's police backup," said Hu.

But that hasn't stopped protesters from worrying about the rising use of violence against protesters by Hong Kong police.

"I'm a little worried about whether the police force might use violent ways on the demonstrators, because the route of the demonstration is a little bit narrow, and if we want to leave it might be difficult to get a away from the police," said one protester.

Read more: Opinion: Could China send the military to occupy Hong Kong?

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 1997 (Reuters/D. Martinez)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    1997: Historic moment

    The handover of Hong Kong's sovereignty from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China took place on July 1, 1997. The territory on China's Pearl River Delta became a British colony in 1842 and was occupied by Japan during World War II. After Hong Kong's return to China, the political situation was described as "one country, two systems."

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 1999 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    1999: No family reunions

    Divided families, who had been split by the Hong Kong border, had hoped to be reunited after the territory's return to China. But with a daily quota of only 150 mainland Chinese allowed to settle in Hong Kong, many were left disapointed. This photo from 1999 shows mainland Chinese visitors protesting outside Hong Kong's Legal Aid Department after they were denied residency permits.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2002 (Reuters/K. Cheung)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2002: Dashed hopes

    The residency issue flared up again in April 2002 when Hong Kong began deporting some 4,000 mainland Chinese who had lost legal battles to stay in the territory. These desperate families were evicted from a central park where they had been protesting.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2003 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2003: The SARS pandemic hits

    In 2003, the highly contagious SARS virus spread through Hong Kong. The territory was hard hit by the flu-like virus and in March, the WHO declared it a pandemic. This man attended Doctor Tse Yuen-man's funeral in May. Dr. Tse had volunteered to care for SARS patients and had contracted the virus herself. Hong Kong was declared SARS-free in June 2003. Almost 300 people had died of the disease.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2004 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2004: Rally for democracy

    China's policy of "one country, two systems" has often created tension. In 2004, on the seventh anniversary of the handover, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Hong Kong, demanding political reform. They were calling for democracy and direct elections for Hong Kong's next leader.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2008 (Reuters/V. Fraile)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2008: No place to live

    Soaring property prices in Hong Kong forced rents higher. By 2008, it wasn't unusual to see people like Kong Siu-kau living in so-called "cage homes," 15-square-foot (1.4 square meters) wire mesh cubicles, eight of which were usually crammed into one room. Today an estimated 200,000 people call a wire cage, or a single bed in a shared apartment, home.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2009 (Reuters/A. Tam)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2009: Remembering Tiananmen Square

    On the twentieth anniversary of the government's brutal crackdown in Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong residents gathered for a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. It showed how different Hong Kong is from China, where the massacre of pro-democracy supporters and students on June 4, 1989, is usually only referred to as the June Fourth Incident.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2014 (Reuters/T. Siu)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2014: Occupy Central

    Starting in September 2014, large-scale protests demanding more autonomy rocked Hong Kong for over two months. Beijing had announced that China would decide on the candidates for the 2017 election of Hong Kong's chief executive. The protests were referred to as the Umbrella Revolution, because protesters used umbrellas to fend off pepper spray and tear gas used by police.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2015 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2015: Sport becomes political

    Less than a year after the Occupy Central protests ended, China played against Hong Kong in a soccer World Cup qualifiying match on November 17, 2015. The guests did not receive a friendly welcome in Hong Kong. Fans booed when the Chinese national anthem was played and held up posters saying "Hong Kong is not China." The match ended 0-0.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2016 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2016: Another bout of violence

    In February 2016, Hong Kong's rough police tactics made headlines again. Authorities tried to remove illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong neighborhood. They sent riot police, who used batons and pepper spray against protesters, and also fired live warning shots into the air. The street clashes were the worst since the Umbrella Revolution in 2014.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


Historic protests

Hong Kong has witnessed historic protests over the summer. What first started as demonstrations against a controversial extradition law have blossomed into a movement fighting for expanded democratic rights and autonomy.

However, protests have started to turn violent, with police taking bolder actions to disperse protesters, including firing rubber bullets and arrest dozens of participants.

Earlier this week, Beijing said it supported police and city authorities, saying they have the responsibility to maintain the rule of law. "Violence is violence, unlawful acts are unlawful," said a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing.

Read more: Are Hong Kong protests a warning for Taiwan?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 26:00

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong | Conflict Zone

ls/ (Reuters, AFP, AP)

