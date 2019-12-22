 Hong Kong protests: ′It doesn′t matter if it′s Christmas′ | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong protests: 'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas'

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong marched through busy shopping districts and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. A 16-year-old male fell from a restaurant in a mall after being startled by police.

Hongkong | Proteste an Weihnachten - Polizei am Straßenrestaurant (picture alliance/ZUMA/SPA/Geovien)

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls on Christmas Day as police fired tear gas and used batons to attempt to disperse the crowds.

At least one person has been arrested and a 16-year-old fell from the roof of a restaurant after police burst into the establishment on Wednesday. He is in a stable condition.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

Riot police gathered near shopping malls in three districts. The city-wide demonstrations, which have experienced a distinct lull during December, were planned to disrupt Christmas shopping and other ordinary activities in a move known as "Shop with You."

One boy fell from the a restaurant in a mall in Hong Kong (Reuters/HKUST RADIO NEWS REPORTING TEAM)

One boy fell from the a restaurant in a mall in Hong Kong

'The government has still not responded to our demands'

"Confrontation is expected, it doesn't matter if it's Christmas," one protester who did not want to be named told Reuters news agency.

"I’m disappointed the government still didn’t respond to any of our ... demands. We continue to come out even if we don't have much hope," he added.

Hundreds of protesters, many dressed in black and with face masks on, chanted slogans like "Liberate Hong Kong!" and "Revolution of our times!" There were reportedly no major clashes, but police employed tear gas for the first time in December on the 24th and 25th.

Protests in the partly-autonomous Chinese city began six months ago, originally around a controversial Chinese extradition bill. Protesters are now demanding more transparent democracy and less control from Beijing.

Watch video 02:05

Hong Kong retailers face gloomy Christmas

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Hong Kong: Christmas Eve protests grip mall

Riot police in Hong Kong have released tear gas in a mall as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans among a busy Christmas Eve crowd. This year's protests had already impacted festive plans in Hong Kong. (24.12.2019)  

Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown

Many Hong Kongers are watching the scale of China's crackdown in Xinjiang with fear. A protest in support of the Uighurs was violently put down by riot police. (22.12.2019)  

Xi says Hong Kong facing 'most difficult' time since handover

China's president has offered his support to Hong Kong's embattled leader following months of protests and violent clashes. The former British colony's economy has plunged during its worst political crisis in decades. (16.12.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong retailers face gloomy Christmas  

Related content

Hongkong Uighuren Proteste

Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown 22.12.2019

Many Hong Kongers are watching the scale of China's crackdown in Xinjiang with fear. A protest in support of the Uighurs was violently put down by riot police.

Hongkong | Proteste

Huge rally marks six months of Hong Kong protests 08.12.2019

Pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have staged their largest anti-government rally in months. Organizers say some 800,000 people thronged the streets. The gathering was the first large-scale march to be approved by city authorities since August.

Hongkong | Proteste an Heiligabend

Hong Kong: Christmas Eve protests grip mall 24.12.2019

Riot police in Hong Kong have released tear gas in a mall as pro-democracy protesters chanted slogans among a busy Christmas Eve crowd. This year's protests had already impacted festive plans in Hong Kong.

Advertisement