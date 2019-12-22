Hong Kong protests: 'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas'

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong marched through busy shopping districts and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. A 16-year-old male fell from a restaurant in a mall after being startled by police.
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls on Christmas Day as police fired tear gas and used batons to attempt to disperse the crowds.
At least one person has been arrested and a 16-year-old fell from the roof of a restaurant after police burst into the establishment on Wednesday. He is in a stable condition.
Riot police gathered near shopping malls in three districts. The city-wide demonstrations, which have experienced a distinct lull during December, were planned to disrupt Christmas shopping and other ordinary activities in a move known as "Shop with You."
'The government has still not responded to our demands'
"Confrontation is expected, it doesn't matter if it's Christmas," one protester who did not want to be named told Reuters news agency.
"I’m disappointed the government still didn’t respond to any of our ... demands. We continue to come out even if we don't have much hope," he added.
Hundreds of protesters, many dressed in black and with face masks on, chanted slogans like "Liberate Hong Kong!" and "Revolution of our times!" There were reportedly no major clashes, but police employed tear gas for the first time in December on the 24th and 25th.
Protests in the partly-autonomous Chinese city began six months ago, originally around a controversial Chinese extradition bill. Protesters are now demanding more transparent democracy and less control from Beijing.
ed/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
