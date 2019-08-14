 Hong Kong protests: China holds exercises near border | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong protests: China holds exercises near border

The exercises are likely meant to send a message from Beijing to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, although analysts believe the Chinese government is unlikely to send in forces to intervene in the demonstrations.

Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China

Hundreds of members of members of China's People's Armed Police (PAP) were seen marching and conducting exercises in the city of Shenzhen near the Hong Kong border on Thursday, according to journalists on the scene.

Over 100 paramilitary vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and troop trucks, were seen parked at a stadium in Shenzhen, with troops marching in fatigues. At least two of the vehicles were carrying water cannons, according to a Reuters reporter.

The exercises come after ten weeks of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, including increasingly-violent confrontations between police and protesters.

Concerns have been rising about Beijing possibly intervening to put an end to the demonstrations, although diplomats and analysts believe Beijing has little desire to use the PAP or People's Liberation Army troops to halt the pro-democracy protests.

"We can be certain the regime understands that sending in troops to Hong Kong will inflame the protests and the protesters' anti-China grievances," James Char, a military expert at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, told news agency AFP.

Watch video 02:12

More tear gas in the streets of Hong Kong

rs/rt  (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests

Hong Kong airport has reopened after being shut down by two days of violent clashes between police and protesters. Airport authorities said they had obtained a judicial order to stop further protests. (14.08.2019)  

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement: A timeline

An extradition bill has sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. The bill has been stalled, but citizens want it scrapped and Chief Executive Carrie Lam ousted. DW looks at the pro-democracy movement's major milestones. (31.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

More tear gas in the streets of Hong Kong  

Related content

More tear gas in the streets of Hong Kong 14.08.2019

The latest clash between police and pro-democracy demonstrators follows two days of mass protest at the territory's international airport that at times turned violent. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a solution through dialogue.

Police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport 13.08.2019

Thousands of protesters returned to the airport for a second day in a row, causing all departure flights to be cancelled. Hong Kong's chief executive warned protesters that the city is on what she called "a path of no return."

China, Hong Kong - Unruhe

Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport 13.08.2019

Chaotic scenes were reported outside Hong Kong's airport after police used pepper spray on protesters who blocked a police van. Flights at the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Advertisement