Hong Kong protests call for democracy, rally for China

Thousands of teachers, led by their Hong Kong union, marched through torrential rain in support of pro-democracy protesters on Saturday.

The group then made their way to Government House where they tied white ribbons to a metal fence near the building. The group is demanding a probe into the use of police force in recent weeks and the resignation of Carrie Lam, the territory's embattled leader.

Since June, she has been under pressure to fully withdraw a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Upsetting 'harmony'

On the other side of the harbor, at the Kowloon pro-Beijing rally, speakers accused pro-democracy activists of upsetting harmony in the zone handed back conditionally by Britain to China in 1997.

"Before, everyone in Hong Kong helped each other," said Leo Chen, a 47-year-old driver, complaining about a loss of harmony.

Democracy activists, however, said further weekend rallies would show that their movement enjoyed broad support among the 7.4-million population — despite violent tactics used previously by a minority of hardcore protesters.

"The government right now doesn't listen to the people, and the police are too violent," said Bobby Tse, a retiree.

His remark coincided with Chinese state media seizing upon incidents, showing damning images and running articles.

Rival protests also flared Saturday in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney, involving hundreds of pro-Beijing sympathizers and pro-Hong Kong democracy advocates, including Tibetans and Uighurs estranged by China's handling of minorities.

Speculation rife

Outside Hong Kong's border in Shenzhen, on China's mainland, China's paramilitary police force has been seen training, fueling speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests.

Hong Kong police, however, insist their local forces are handling the situation.

Late on Saturday night (local time), a police unit thumped batons on shields as protesters faded away after throwing eggs and shining laser pointers outside a police station in the densely populated Mong Kok district.

Large rally due Sunday

For Sunday, Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front – the movement behind record-breaking rallies in June and July — billed a "rational, non-violent" protest in the island's Victoria Park.

"What we are fighting for is democracy and our rights," said Minnie Lee, a 31-year-old logistics worker. "We're not doing anything wrong. If we stop now, things will only get worse."

On Friday, the airline Cathay Pacific, which uses Hong Kong as an international hub, announced the shock resignation of its chief executive Rupert Hogg after some of its staff supported pro-democracy protests.

On Saturday, four accountancy firms, including Deloitte and PwC, distanced themselves from a newspaper advertisement purportedly placed by staff.

On their websites, the firms said the advertisement did not represent their stances and expressed opposition to violent or illegal behaviors.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Hong Kong dressed in black Black, chosen for its association with mourning and sorrow, is the color — or anti-color — of choice for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to fight for more democracy in their metropolis. Counter-protesters aligning with the city's pro-Beijing mayor chose white to distinguish themselves.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Hong Kong's yellow umbrella revolution Hong Kong's protests have not always been in black and white. Back in 2014 during the so-called Umbrella Revolution, when protesters demanded fully free elections and other democratic reforms for their semi-autonomous city, yellow umbrellas were the symbolic item of choice. Protesters used them to fend off tear gas released by police.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Ukraine's orange crush Replacing the color red, which many associate with communism in the Soviet Union, orange was the color of choice for the opposition during Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2004. For 17 days in the harsh Ukrainian winter, members of different social classes came together on behalf of opposition candidate Viktor Yushenko.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Saffron Revolution in Myanmar The peaceful 2007 demonstrations in Myanmar became known by the color saffron — the typical hue of Buddhist monks' robes. At the forefront of the protests against the military government, the monks were joined by students and political activists, including many women.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Philippines Yellow Revolution After three years of demonstrations from 1983 to 1986 against president Ferdinand Marcos and his regime, citizens of the Philippines triumphed in a peaceful revolution. It's commonly referred to as the "Yellow Revolution" for the color of the ribbons protesters held during their gatherings. The image above shows yellow confetti thrown in honor of the revolution's anniversary in 2013.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Iran's Green Movement Green is considered the color of Islam and was chosen by protesters fighting the government during the 2009-2010 elections in Iran: Demonstrators accused the regime of falsifying election results. The regime reacted swiftly, injuring defenseless protesters and arresting around 4000 people. Today, the demonstrations are still referred to as the "Green Movement."

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Macedonia's Colorful Revolution Why choose one color when you can have them all? To protest against the government's decision to call off an investigation into a wiretapping scandal in 2016, Macedonian protesters gathered in the nation's capital in mid-April to show their discontent. Many threw colored paint at government buildings, achieving an effect similar to that of artist Jackson Pollock's famous splatter masterpieces.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Carnation Revolution in Portugal Not only colors but also flowers have come to symbolize significant protests in modern history. After a successful coup in Portugal on April 25, 1974 that ended years of dictatorship, overjoyed citizens celebrated by putting red carnations in the guns of their victorious fighters. It was the blossoming of a new era of democracy in Portugal, followed by similar developments in Spain and Greece.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Moldova's Grape Revolution In Moldova, the "Grape Revolution" was the name given to protests of the parliamentary election results in 2009: After the Communist party was successful, demonstrators took to the streets. The name reportedly referenced the country's numerous vineyards. The revolution did not grow to the magnitude of those in other countries once belonging to the Soviet Union, such as Ukraine.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution? For 28 days in 2011, Tunisians stormed the streets to protest corruption, unemployment and poor living conditions. Interestingly, the name "Jasmine Revolution" was popular with Western media, but not with Tunisians. Instead, Tunisian's referred to it as the "Dignity Revolution," since the ousting of the previous President Ben Ali in 1987 was also called the "Jasmine Revolution." Author: Sarah Hucal



ipj/jlw (AFP, AP)

