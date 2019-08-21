 Hong Kong protesters to form a ′Baltic chain′ across the city | News | DW | 23.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong protesters to form a 'Baltic chain' across the city

Activists in Hong Kong were preparing to lock hands across the city, echoing protests in the USSR three decades ago. Meanwhile, a Chinese daily reported a detained UK consulate official had been "soliciting prostitutes."

A protester holds up a sign reading 'Hong Kongers won't give up' (picture-alliance/AP/Vincent Thian)

The sign reads: 'Hong Kongers won't give up'

Protesters in Hong Kong announced they would form a human chain across the city on Friday, marking the 30-year anniversary of this tactic being used by Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians in their protests against the Soviet Union. The event became known as the Baltic Way or the Baltic Chain.

"The Baltic Way brought the world's attention to their cause and inspired following generations," the organizers of the Hong Kong rally said in a statement. "We plead that you will not look away at this crucial time. Stand with Hong Kong."

Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

Several high-profile events were also planned for the weekend in the former UK colony. Protesters are expected to return to Hong Kong international airport on Saturday, despite a court ban. Later in the day, protesters were due to march through the city's eastern district of Kwun Tong. Two more marches were set to be held on Sunday.

Watch video 01:34

Hongkong baker serves mooncake with a message

UK consulate worker and 'soliciting prostitutes'

Protests first started some 11 weeks ago over an extradition bill which would allow Hong Kongers to be extradited to china. They have since morphed into a wider pro-democracy movement. The activists now demand an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality and waving charges against people arrested during the protests.

China has repeatedly accused the UK of inciting protests in the territory. This week, Chinese authorities confirmed that an official in the UK consulate in Hong Kong, Simon Cheng, had been detained after visiting Shenzen, the city which borders Hong Kong. China said Cheng had been detained for 15 days over violating public order, without providing details.

However, a newspaper close to the Beijing government reported that the 28-year-old had been arrested for "soliciting prostitutes" during his business trip.

The Global Times newspaper, which is run by the Chinese state, also said Cheng had asked the police not to contact his family, but "thanks to the British foreign ministry and media, which have been hyping it, the case is now fully exposed."

Canada bars staff from travel

Cheng went missing while preparing to go through customs on his way back to Hong Kong on August 8. He had been texting with his girlfriend during the trip, with the last message reading "Passing through. Pray for me," according to media reports.

On Friday, Cheng's family said the reports of him soliciting prostitutes were "made up."

They added that "everyone should see it's a joke," on their Facebook page.

Following the incident, the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong suspended local staff from traveling outside the city and to mainland China.

Canada also published a travel advisory warning that "increased screening of travelers' digital devices has been reported at border crossings between Hong Kong and mainland China."

  • People form a human chain in Tallin on August 23, 1989 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    A failed German-Soviet pact

    In the Estonian capital, Tallinn, on August 23, 1989 — the 50th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Germany and the Soviet Union that ultimately saw the Baltic states fall under the auspices of the USSR — almost 2 million people formed a human chain. It stretched across the Soviet Republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Nations annexed by the USSR were now demanding freedom.

  • An aerial shot of a human chain in Vilnius in 1989 (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/K. Jankauskas)

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    A calculated risk

    The human chain in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius ran 600 kilometers (373 miles) long. People could sense change on the doorstep — but nobody knew how Soviet leaders would react. What is clear is that the Baltic nations found strength in unity

  • Residents of Tallin join hands in 1989 to form a human chain in solidarity, including a toddler hodling an Estonian flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Tonsing)

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    The power of the people

    The response was overwhelming: People from all walks of life — men, women, children, young and old — took to the streets. Even local communist politicians took part: Neighbors brought food and local law enforcement halted traffic. At 7:00 p.m. sharp, some 2 million people held hands for 15 minutes, forming the longest human chain in history. The images were a global sensation.

  • Protesters demonstrate with a human chain in Tallin in 1989 waving flags (picture-alliance/dpa)

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    A flashpoint in history

    Fifteen minutes of "freedom" has been remembered by history as the Baltic Way. During the human chain, flags forbidden by the Soviets were waved defiantly, and folk songs were sung well into the night. Suddenly the hope of independence became a reality for three Soviet republics.

  • A human chain in Estonia along the road in 1989 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    Moscow on the defensive

    In 1989, the Baltic states combined had a population of around 8 million people, 2 million of whom took to the streets to protest. Moscow did not employ force, but did try to downplay the human chain. In the long run, the Soviet Union was unable to quash the Baltic states' yearning for freedom. Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania regained independence in 1991.

  • A close-up of the Stebuklas stone on the ground in Vilnius (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Heuse )

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    One twirl for a miracle

    A tile in the pavement of the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania is embossed with the word "Stebuklas," which means "miracle." The human chain between Vilnius and Tallinn also ended here. The site is imbued with mysticism: Anyone with a wish can stand on the stone while twirling around in the hope that it will come true

  • Germans protesting US military policy in Germany on a road in Ulm in 1983 by forming a human chain (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Meyer)

    30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

    Setting the stage for resistance

    Human chains were a well-known form of protest even before the so-called Baltic Way. In 1983 in Germany, an estimated 400,000 protesters involved in the peace movement took to the streets to oppose US missiles being stationed in the country. People in southwestern Germany locked arms, forming a 10-kilometer (6-mile) human chain.

    Author: Ralf Bosen


dj/msh (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

YouTube takes action on campaigns targeting Hong Kong protests

The move follows similar action by Twitter and Facebook, which said China was behind the campaigns. Google, YouTube's parent company, said VPNs and other methods were used to disguise the origin of the accounts. (23.08.2019)  

British consulate staff member detained after visiting China's Shenzhen

China confirmed that it detained a Hong Kong British Consulate employee who went missing on a business trip to mainland China. Britain's Foreign Office said it is "extremely concerned" about the case. (21.08.2019)  

Series "Secret Heroe"s - Part 2: The Baltic: The Baltic Way

The Baltic countries experienced an unforgettable day 25 years ago. People there formed a human chain 600 kilometers long, the longest in history. More than a million Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians took part. (15.07.2014)  

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence

As the Soviet Union was on the brink of collapse in 1989, Baltic nations made history. Millions of Estonians, Lithuanians and Latvians protested by forming a human chain. Their demand was independence. (23.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hongkong baker serves mooncake with a message  

Related content

Hongkong Protestkundgebung vor dem Chater Garden

Opinion: Another Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong? 21.08.2019

The protests in Hong Kong are increasingly becoming a thorn in Beijing's side. How much longer will the Communist Party leadership sit back and watch? Don't count out China making a rash decision, says Alexander Görlach.

Hong Kong | Proteste | Lennon Wall

Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know 22.08.2019

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains.

DW Quadriga vom 22.08

China’s Power Play: Hong Kong Betrayed? 22.08.2019

Hundreds of thousands have protested in Hong Kong since June. Will Beijing do more than exert pressure and make threats to the demonstrators? What will the West do? Guests: Bernhard Bartsch (Bertelsmann Stiftung), Cherie Chan (DW), Hao Gui (DW)

Advertisement