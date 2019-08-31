Hong Kong protesters target airport to disrupt travel

Operators of Hong Kong's Airport Express train said it suspended services on Sunday afternoon as pro-democracy protesters gathered in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory after a day of violent clashes with police.

Airport authorities read an injunction to protesters from a loudspeaker at a main entrance, but they failed to deter protesters from leaving.

"We plan to disrupt activity at the airport to draw attention to what the government and the police are doing to us," one 20-year-old protester said.

"If we disrupt the airport, more foreigners will read the news about Hong Kong."

Tear gas deployed

The protesters later left the airport and thousands relocated to the nearest town, Tung Chung, where they used fire hoses to flood the metro station, sprayed graffiti on its walls, and also burned a Chinese flag.

Officers fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, and protesters threw petrol bombs during a night of intense violence in Hong Kong. Television images showed people being beaten as they cowered on the floor behind umbrellas.

Pro-democracy supporters said police officers rushed into Prince Edward metro station "and began beating up all the passengers in the carriage." Police were further accused of ignoring weapons guidelines by "firing tear gas into the carriage, which is an enclosed space."

Images posted on social media appeared to show police officers spraying an unknown liquid into a train carriage, and people sitting on the floor — holding their hands up — apparently being sprayed.

Police said they arrested 40 people inside the station on suspicion of obstructing officers, unlawful assembly and criminal damage.

Criticizing police actions

Amnesty International — which had slammed a "heavy-handed" police response during previous protests — said police tactics inflamed tensions and posed a risk to freedom of expression and assembly and the right to fair trial.

The human rights NGO also called for a probe into the metro violence.

"Violence directed at police on Saturday is no excuse for officers to go on the rampage elsewhere," it said.

A separate group of protesters gathered outside the British Consulate calling on London to grant citizenship to people born in the former colony before its return to China in 1997.

This weekend's violence marks the 13th week of protests, which initially began against plans to allow extradition to mainland China.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of the city's leader, Carrie Lam, as well as fully democratic elections and an independent investigation into what they claim is police brutality against the protesters.

Read more: West reluctant to criticize China over Hong Kong stance

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Hong Kong dressed in black Black, chosen for its association with mourning and sorrow, is the color — or anti-color — of choice for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to fight for more democracy in their metropolis. Counter-protesters aligning with the city's pro-Beijing mayor chose white to distinguish themselves.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Hong Kong's yellow umbrella revolution Hong Kong's protests have not always been in black and white. Back in 2014 during the so-called Umbrella Revolution, when protesters demanded fully free elections and other democratic reforms for their semi-autonomous city, yellow umbrellas were the symbolic item of choice. Protesters used them to fend off tear gas released by police.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Ukraine's orange crush Replacing the color red, which many associate with communism in the Soviet Union, orange was the color of choice for the opposition during Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2004. For 17 days in the harsh Ukrainian winter, members of different social classes came together on behalf of opposition candidate Viktor Yushenko.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Saffron Revolution in Myanmar The peaceful 2007 demonstrations in Myanmar became known by the color saffron — the typical hue of Buddhist monks' robes. At the forefront of the protests against the military government, the monks were joined by students and political activists, including many women.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Philippines Yellow Revolution After three years of demonstrations from 1983 to 1986 against president Ferdinand Marcos and his regime, citizens of the Philippines triumphed in a peaceful revolution. It's commonly referred to as the "Yellow Revolution" for the color of the ribbons protesters held during their gatherings. The image above shows yellow confetti thrown in honor of the revolution's anniversary in 2013.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Iran's Green Movement Green is considered the color of Islam and was chosen by protesters fighting the government during the 2009-2010 elections in Iran: Demonstrators accused the regime of falsifying election results. The regime reacted swiftly, injuring defenseless protesters and arresting around 4000 people. Today, the demonstrations are still referred to as the "Green Movement."

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Macedonia's Colorful Revolution Why choose one color when you can have them all? To protest against the government's decision to call off an investigation into a wiretapping scandal in 2016, Macedonian protesters gathered in the nation's capital in mid-April to show their discontent. Many threw colored paint at government buildings, achieving an effect similar to that of artist Jackson Pollock's famous splatter masterpieces.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Carnation Revolution in Portugal Not only colors but also flowers have come to symbolize significant protests in modern history. After a successful coup in Portugal on April 25, 1974 that ended years of dictatorship, overjoyed citizens celebrated by putting red carnations in the guns of their victorious fighters. It was the blossoming of a new era of democracy in Portugal, followed by similar developments in Spain and Greece.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Moldova's Grape Revolution In Moldova, the "Grape Revolution" was the name given to protests of the parliamentary election results in 2009: After the Communist party was successful, demonstrators took to the streets. The name reportedly referenced the country's numerous vineyards. The revolution did not grow to the magnitude of those in other countries once belonging to the Soviet Union, such as Ukraine.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution? For 28 days in 2011, Tunisians stormed the streets to protest corruption, unemployment and poor living conditions. Interestingly, the name "Jasmine Revolution" was popular with Western media, but not with Tunisians. Instead, Tunisian's referred to it as the "Dignity Revolution," since the ousting of the previous President Ben Ali in 1987 was also called the "Jasmine Revolution." Author: Sarah Hucal



kw/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.