 Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim′s school | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim's school

Hong Kong demonstrators staged a sit-in at the school of an 18-year-old who was shot by police during a protest. It followed some of the most intense clashes in four months, and coincided with China's national day.

Students stage a sit-in at the school of Tsang Chi-kin

Hundreds of demonstrators have staged a sit-in at the school of the 18-year-old student who was shot in the chest by Hong Kong police on Tuesday. There were fresh calls for further protests on Wednesday.

Students chanted "no rioters, only tyranny," in addition to slogans and protest songs. They also held pictures of the incident, taken from videos posted on social media which went viral.

Female students place their hands on their chests to protest the shooting of their fellow student

The shooting marks a significant escalation in the violence of pro-democracy protests

The shooting of the man in the chest at close range  in the Tsuen Wan district of the city marked the first time that a demonstrator has been struck with live-rounds throughout the nearly four months of protests.

Hong Kong police have since defended the decision, saying that officer in question's choice to use live rounds was "reasonable and lawful" as the policeman had feared for his life. "In this very short span of time, he made a decision and shot the assailant," police chief Stephen Lo said.

Hong Kong students protest the shooting of Tsang Chi-kin

The 18-year-old who was shot in the chest at close range by police in Hong Kong is said to now be in a stable condition

Police Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu said it was "really very heartbreaking" that the protester was hurt.

The man who was shot is now said to be in a stable condition.

In response to the shooting, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong criticized Lo, calling his support of the officer "enraging" in a tweet. 

Skirmishes between protesters and police reportedly continued throughout the night to Wednesday.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

A day of heightened violence

Demonstrators stand around a fire on the streets in Hong Kong

Violent protests in Hong Kong coincided with mainland China's celebrations of its 70 year anniversary.

It followed a day of heightened violence in the former British territory on Tuesday as protests were planned to coincide with China's 70-year anniversary on October 1.

In addition the the man who was shot, at least 66 people were injured, health authorities said, including one other critically injured person.

China's leader Xi Jinping promised in a speech on Monday to stick to a commitment to allow the territory's leaders to manage its own affairs.

Hong Kong residents wake to widespread damage

Barricades in Tsuen Wan district in Hong Kong

Many businesses closed for the day in Hong Kong before a violent day of protests on Tuesday.

The demonstrators also left widespread damage following Tuesday's unrest although all metro stations were open on Wednesday morning. 

Many stores and business had closed on Tuesday but this did not stop some being targeted with graffiti and vandalized.

Watch video 15:18

Communist China Turns 70: A future with one more massacre?

kmm/se (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong tense as China marks 70 years of Communist rule

Festivities have begun in celebration of 70 years of Communist Party rule in the People's Republic of China. The semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong has gone into lockdown. (01.10.2019)  

Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest

A demonstrator was shot in the chest at close range during a clash with the police. It was one of the most intense days of clashes since protests began in June. (01.10.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

Hong Kong prepares for China's National Day amid protests

As China's National Day approaches, Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators are hoping to cast a shadow over celebrations. The city's authorities have rejected an appeal for a major protest march on National Day. (30.09.2019)  

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to run for local office

Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has revealed plans to contest local elections in Hong Kong. His announcement comes ahead of a major rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement. (28.09.2019)  

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms

Global companies, including Walt Disney and Marriot, are feeling the heat of the protests. Hong Kong officials are warning of more pains ahead as the financial hub reels from its worst political crisis in decades. (12.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Communist China Turns 70: A future with one more massacre?  

Hong Kong shopping mall protest ends in clash with police  

Related content

Hongkong Protest Polizei

Hong Kong prepares for China's National Day amid protests 30.09.2019

As China's National Day approaches, Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators are hoping to cast a shadow over celebrations. The city's authorities have rejected an appeal for a major protest march on National Day.

Hong Kong | Protest gegen Auslieferungen nach China & Ausschreitungen

Hong Kong marks five years of Umbrella Movement 29.09.2019

Pro-democracy demonstrations have been taking place in Hong Kong to mark five years since the start of the so-called Umbrella Movement. The last three months have seen violent clashes between activists and police on most weekends.

Peking Parade 70 Jahre Volksrepublik China

Hong Kong tense as China marks 70 years of Communist rule 01.10.2019

Festivities have begun in celebration of 70 years of Communist Party rule in the People's Republic of China. The semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong has gone into lockdown.

Advertisement