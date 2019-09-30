Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim's school

Hundreds of demonstrators have staged a sit-in at the school of the 18-year-old student who was shot in the chest by Hong Kong police on Tuesday. There were fresh calls for further protests on Wednesday.

Students chanted "no rioters, only tyranny," in addition to slogans and protest songs. They also held pictures of the incident, taken from videos posted on social media which went viral.

The shooting marks a significant escalation in the violence of pro-democracy protests

The shooting of the man in the chest at close range in the Tsuen Wan district of the city marked the first time that a demonstrator has been struck with live-rounds throughout the nearly four months of protests.

Hong Kong police have since defended the decision, saying that officer in question's choice to use live rounds was "reasonable and lawful" as the policeman had feared for his life. "In this very short span of time, he made a decision and shot the assailant," police chief Stephen Lo said.

The 18-year-old who was shot in the chest at close range by police in Hong Kong is said to now be in a stable condition

Police Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu said it was "really very heartbreaking" that the protester was hurt.

In response to the shooting, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong criticized Lo, calling his support of the officer "enraging" in a tweet.

Skirmishes between protesters and police reportedly continued throughout the night to Wednesday.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

A day of heightened violence

Violent protests in Hong Kong coincided with mainland China's celebrations of its 70 year anniversary.

It followed a day of heightened violence in the former British territory on Tuesday as protests were planned to coincide with China's 70-year anniversary on October 1.

In addition the the man who was shot, at least 66 people were injured, health authorities said, including one other critically injured person.

China's leader Xi Jinping promised in a speech on Monday to stick to a commitment to allow the territory's leaders to manage its own affairs.

Hong Kong residents wake to widespread damage

Many businesses closed for the day in Hong Kong before a violent day of protests on Tuesday.

The demonstrators also left widespread damage following Tuesday's unrest although all metro stations were open on Wednesday morning.

Many stores and business had closed on Tuesday but this did not stop some being targeted with graffiti and vandalized.

kmm/se (AFP, Reuters)

