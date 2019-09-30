 Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim′s school | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim's school

Hong Kong demonstrators staged a sit-in at the school of an 18-year-old who was shot by police during a protest. It followed some of the most intense clashes in four months, and coincided with China's national day.

Students stage a sit-in at the school of Tsang Chi-kin

Hundreds of demonstrators have staged a sit-in at the school of the 18-year-old student who was shot in the chest by Hong Kong police on Monday.

Students chanted "no rioters, only tyranny," in addition to slogans and protest songs. They also held pictures of the incident, taken from videos posted on Facebook.

Female students place their hands on their chests to protest the shooting of their fellow student

The shooting marks a significant escalation in the violence of pro-democracy protests

The shooting of the man in the chest at close range  marked the first time that a demonstrator has been struck with live-rounds throughout the nearly four months of protests.

Hong Kong police have since defended the decision, saying that officer in question feared for his life. "In this very short span of time, he made a decision and shot the assailant," police chief Stephen Lo said.

Hong Kong students protest the shooting of Tsang Chi-kin

The 18-year-old who was shot in the chest at close range by police in Hong Kong is said to now be in a stable condition

The police officer was attacked by protesters armed with umbrellas and poles. The shooting came as Hong Kong experienced increased unrest, which coincided with China's 70 anniversary celebrations.

The man who was shot is now said to be in a stable condition.

More to follow...

kmm/se (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest

A demonstrator was shot in the chest at close range during a clash with the police. It was one of the most intense days of clashes since protests began in June. (01.10.2019)  

Related content

Hongkong Protest Polizei

Hong Kong prepares for China's National Day amid protests 30.09.2019

As China's National Day approaches, Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators are hoping to cast a shadow over celebrations. The city's authorities have rejected an appeal for a major protest march on National Day.

Hong Kong | Protest gegen Auslieferungen nach China & Ausschreitungen

Hong Kong marks five years of Umbrella Movement 29.09.2019

Pro-democracy demonstrations have been taking place in Hong Kong to mark five years since the start of the so-called Umbrella Movement. The last three months have seen violent clashes between activists and police on most weekends.

Peking Parade 70 Jahre Volksrepublik China

Hong Kong tense as China marks 70 years of Communist rule 01.10.2019

Festivities have begun in celebration of 70 years of Communist Party rule in the People's Republic of China. The semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong has gone into lockdown.

Advertisement