Hong Kong protesters stage sit-in at shooting victim's school

Hundreds of demonstrators have staged a sit-in at the school of the 18-year-old student who was shot in the chest by Hong Kong police on Monday.

Students chanted "no rioters, only tyranny," in addition to slogans and protest songs. They also held pictures of the incident, taken from videos posted on social media which went viral.

The shooting marks a significant escalation in the violence of pro-democracy protests

The shooting of the man in the chest at close range in the Tsuen Wan district of the city marked the first time that a demonstrator has been struck with live-rounds throughout the nearly four months of protests.

Hong Kong police have since defended the decision, saying that officer in question feared for his life. "In this very short span of time, he made a decision and shot the assailant," police chief Stephen Lo said.

Police Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu said it was "really very heartbreaking" that the protester was hurt.

The viral video showed several police officers in a confrontation with a group of a dozen masked protesters wielding umbrellas and metal poles and throwing objects at the officers. They close in on the lone officer who pointed his gun and opened fire. A protester falls onto the street, bleeding from below his left shoulder.

The man who was shot is now said to be in a stable condition.

The shooting came amid a day of violence in the former British territory on Tuesday in which at least 66 people were left injured, health authorities said, including one other critically injured person.

