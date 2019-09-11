Hong Kong protesters sing 'God Save the Queen'

Pro-democracy protesters are demanding former colonial power Britain take a stronger stance against China to ensure Hong Kong's special rights. Demonstrators waved the UK flag and sang in front of the UK Consulate.
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters carried the UK flag aloft and sang "God Save the Queen" in front of the British Consulate on Sunday, demanding that the former colonial power put pressure on China.
The Chinese-ruled city has been wracked by weeks of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators angry over Beijing's growing influence.
Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know
Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" agreement that ensures freedoms not granted on the mainland until 2047.
"One country, two systems is dead" and "UK save Hong Kong" in front of the British mission.
The protest movement started against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be sent to mainland China for trial, despite the city having its own independent judiciary.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill last week, after previously suspending it.
But the protests have moved beyond opposition to the extradition bill, morphing into a mass demonstration against the Hong Kong government and Beijing.
Pro-democracy protesters are demanding universal suffrage and accountability for police after a number of violent incidents during demonstrations.
The momentum behind the protests represents a major challenge to China, which says it is committed to "one country, two systems," denies meddling and views Hong Kong as an internal affair.
In particular, Beijing has accused Britain and the United States of being behind the unrest.
Britain says it is a legal party to the agreement that transferred Hong Kong to China and would defend residents' interests.
However, it is unclear what action Britain can take, with its own government in crisis back home over chaotic Brexit plans and London looking for trade and investment cooperation with China as it prepares to leave the European Union.
cw/rc (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Campaigner Joshua Wong has used his trip to Germany to call for an end to police brutality and a broadening of democratic rights in Hong Kong. Talking to DW, he outlined his solution to the ongoing protests. (10.09.2019)
Activists in Hong Kong have locked hands across the city, echoing protests in the USSR three decades ago. Meanwhile, a Chinese daily reported a detained UK consulate official had been "soliciting prostitutes." (23.08.2019)
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)
For weeks now, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated in Hong Kong against the increasing influence of the Beijing government over their region. People in mainland China, however, have little sympathy. (19.08.2019)
A Hong Kong police officer has fired his weapon to disperse angry demonstrators chasing him with rods. Police confirmed that 36 people were arrested after peaceful protest turned violent. (25.08.2019)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has caved into pressure from protesters by withdrawing the bill. Speaking in a video statement Lam cited the need to "allay public concerns." (04.09.2019)
The German foreign minister has dismissed Chinese criticism over his meeting with Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong. He promised to continue meeting activists, saying: "That won't change in the future." (12.09.2019)