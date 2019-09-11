Hong Kong protesters sing 'God Save the Queen'

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters carried the UK flag aloft and sang "God Save the Queen" in front of the British Consulate on Sunday, demanding that the former colonial power put pressure on China.

The Chinese-ruled city has been wracked by weeks of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators angry over Beijing's growing influence.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" agreement that ensures freedoms not granted on the mainland until 2047.

"One country, two systems is dead" and "UK save Hong Kong" in front of the British mission.

Watch video 26:05 Share China’s Power Play: Hong Kong Betrayed? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OKNo China’s Power Play: Hong Kong Betrayed?

The protest movement started against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be sent to mainland China for trial, despite the city having its own independent judiciary.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill last week, after previously suspending it.

But the protests have moved beyond opposition to the extradition bill, morphing into a mass demonstration against the Hong Kong government and Beijing.

Pro-democracy protesters are demanding universal suffrage and accountability for police after a number of violent incidents during demonstrations.

Watch video 26:05 Share To the point - The Long March: China’s Path to Global Supremacy? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PU0T To the point - The Long March: China’s Path to Global Supremacy?

The momentum behind the protests represents a major challenge to China, which says it is committed to "one country, two systems," denies meddling and views Hong Kong as an internal affair.

In particular, Beijing has accused Britain and the United States of being behind the unrest.

Britain says it is a legal party to the agreement that transferred Hong Kong to China and would defend residents' interests.

However, it is unclear what action Britain can take, with its own government in crisis back home over chaotic Brexit plans and London looking for trade and investment cooperation with China as it prepares to leave the European Union.

cw/rc (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.