Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown

Hong Kong riot police on Sunday forcefully broke up a rally of pro-democracy protesters showing solidarity with China's repressed Uighur minority.

Around 1,000 people peacefully gathered near Hong Kong's Harbourfront, waving Uighur flags and posters, in the latest in nearly seven months of protests against China in the autonomous city.

Read more: China's Uighur — what you need to know

"We shall not forget those who share a common goal with us, our struggle for freedom and democracy and the rage against the Chinese Communist Party," one speaker shouted through the loudspeaker to the crowd.

Police later swooped in using pepper spray to disperse protesters, who countered by throwing glass bottles and rocks.

United Nations experts and human rights organizations have documented that China has imprisoned at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups in internment camps in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Read more: 'This is not a concentration camp': Analyst Victor Gao on China's Uighur prisons

China claims the prison camps are "vocational training centers" necessary to combat terrorism in the restive province. Beijing has denied mistreating Uighurs and acted in defiance against a chorus of international criticism over the harsh crackdown.

Watch video 02:08 Share China erasing Uighur culture Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3UD8R Uighur researcher: China destroying cultural symbols

Hong Kong watches treatment of Uighurs

China runs Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems" model that grants the financial capital expanded freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland. Many Hong Kongers view China as encroaching on these freedoms and fear mainland policies will come to the city.

What started as a movement against Chinese meddling has morphed into broader calls for greater democracy and police accountability following months of often violent protests.

The scale of the huge surveillance and prison system in Xinjiang has been closely watched in Hong Kong, with many fearful that similar measures could befall the city.

"The Chinese government are control freaks, they can't stand any opinions they disagree with," Katherine, a protester in her late twenties and a civil servant, told AFP before police moved in.

"In Xinjiang they are doing what they are doing because they have the power to do so. When they take over Hong Kong they will do the same," she added.

In 2047, 50 years after Britain handed the city back to China, the deal granting Hong Kong special rights ends.

Watch video 06:32 Share Speaking Out on China's Detained Uighurs Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Thyj Speaking Out on China's Detained Uighurs

cw/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.