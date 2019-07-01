Hong Kong protesters overrun parliament, spraying graffiti

Dozens of masked protesters stormed into the main debating chamber after breaching the complex's reinforced glass windows, shouting slogans and spraying the city's coat of arms with black paint. Some protesters smashed pictures and fixed a British colonial-era flag to the main podium.

Protesters smashed glass fronts to get into the main chamber of parliament

The protests emerged from anger over an extradition bill introduced by the Chinese government in the former British colony and have spiraled out of control.

A banner inside the chamber read "There are no rioters, only a tyrannous government,"m according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

The government called for the "extreme violence" to stop immediately, saying it had stopped all work on amendments to the extradition bill. Police said they would clear the area of protesters, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

Protesters wearing hard hats, masks, with some wrapping their arms in cling film to protect against the possible use of tear gas had used a metal trolley, poles and scaffolding to charge at the compound's reinforced glass doors until they gave.

The Legislative Council Secretariat said parliament would be closed on Tuesday due to the security situation.

There were also demonstrations elsewhere in the city, which coincided with the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule in 1997. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy activists marched through downtown Hong Kong against what they said were the city's eroding freedoms. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the city's embattled pro-Chinese leader.

