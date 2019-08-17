Hong Kong protesters march in peace after weeks of chaos

Tens of thousands of protesters began their march in central Hong Kong's Victoria Park after recent rallies were characterized by violent clashes with police.

Despite the heavy rain fall, umbrella-ready protesters occupied a five- kilometer-long stretch road in the city on Sunday after the designated public park could not contain the large number of participants.

Hong Kong's elderly and young children also joined in to express their anger over the government and police brutality.

"Today is a day of peace," said organizer Bonnie Leung. "We can show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful."

She added that police would be to blame if any chaos erupts.

Police grants rally but not march through the city

Organizers said they hoped to return to a peaceful event after past weekends saw violent clashes between police and more hardcore protesters.

Police had granted approval for the rally but did not approve an accompanying march.

Nevertheless, demonstrators filled the streets in central Hong Kong and said they were determined to show the government that they will not give up until their demands are met.

"We will stand here; we will take action, until they respond to us. ... Together we have more power," said 20-year-old student, Harley Ho, undeterred by the heavy rain.

Public transit trains did not stop on Sunday at stations close to the protest due to overcrowding.

Day of peace marks 11th week of pro-democracy protests

The peaceful march marks the 11th week of protests against Hong Kong's extradition bill.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of the city's leader, Carrie Lam, as well as fully democratic elections and an independent investigation into what they claim is police brutality against the protesters.

You Wenze, a spokesperson for China's ceremonial legislature, has condemned statements from US lawmakers supportive of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, calling them a "gross interference in China's internal affairs."

Wenze said that Hong Kong and the Chinese population as a whole reject the actions of a "very small group of violent protesters."

Canada: Thousands rally in Toronto and Vancouver

Thousands of protesters demonstrated across Canada in solidarity of the Hong democracy movement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, pro-China rallies also took off across the country.

Large crowds gathered in front of a metro station in Vancouver and were separated by police.

Supporters from both sides also confronted each other in Toronto.

Local media reported that the atmosphere is tense in both cities, both of which are home to a large Chinese community.

mvb (AFP,AP, Reuters)

