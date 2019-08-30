 Hong Kong protesters in fresh standoff with police | News | DW | 31.08.2019

News

Hong Kong protesters in fresh standoff with police

Demonstrators went ahead with a banned march to mark the fifth anniversary of Beijing's move to curtail elections. A hard core of protesters threw petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Protesters react to tear gas (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Hong Kong riot police and protesters faced off on Saturday during the 13th weekend of anti-government protests, which saw tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon used.

Defying a police ban, tens of thousands of people had gathered for a circular march around Hong Kong island's central business and government districts.

The main protest was organized to mark the fifth anniversary of China's decision to not allow fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Petrol bombs thrown

However, a large group of demonstrators hurled bricks and Molotov cocktails at police as they attempted to push back those gathered outside the Legislative Council building. Police responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Saturday's protest took place a day after several leading activists, including two of the Umbrella Movement's leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, were arrested in a sweeping crackdown.

Saturday's march was not authorized by police

They stand accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorized assembly" among other charges.

Lawmakers Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam were also detained for their roles in "obstructing" riot police from clearing protesters from the streets.

Saturday's march was not authorized by police on security grounds, after last weekend's protests saw some of the most violent clashes in three months of political turmoil.

Read more: Sieren's China: In Hong Kong, it's time for compromise

Earlier in the rally, many participants carried Christian crosses and sang "Hallelujah," in an attempt to represent the event as a religious gathering. This was an effort to sidestep the ban, as religious marches are protected in Hong Kong.

As coordination has been affected by the arrest of its leaders, protest movement organizers pushed the slogan "be like water," encouraging protesters to be flexible during demonstrations.

Protesters shielded their demonstration under religious freedom

Hundreds detained

More than 900 people in Hong Kong have been arrested in connection with protests since they first broke out in June.

Protesters are demanding more democratic freedoms and for embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam to step down.

But Hong Kong's government — with the force of Beijing behind it — has remained firm and refused to back down over the protests, despite the fact that the protest movement has mobilized millions of people.

mm,jcg/ng (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Watch video 02:33

Hong Kong activists Wong and Chow released from jail

