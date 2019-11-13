Hong Kong: Protesters holed up in university campuses

Pro-democracy protesters have taken over several Hong Kong university campuses and have blocked a nearby road despite police attempts to quell the protests with tear gas.

Police announced on Friday that they will be treating the death of a 70-year-old street cleaner as murder. Protesters holed up in the university threw debris and fired bows and arrows at government workers in the street on Thursday.

The man later died in hospital from injuries sustained after a brick hit his head.

Authorities described it as an example of the "malicious acts of the rioters.''

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China, a US government agency which monitors human rights abuses in China, described the situation as "extremely concerning."

Protesters said earlier on Friday that they would briefly clear the road by the university for access, but given the amount of damage done, government officials have left it closed for now.

"Since the highway is still filled with hard objects and devoid of any road signs or traffic cones, reopening the road would certainly cause danger to road users,'' a government statement said.

Read more: 'Too late' for Hong Kong government to gain citizens' trust

Hong Kong protesters take control of Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hong Kong Justice Secretary attacked

In London, Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng was attacked by pro-democracy protesters and sustained significant injuries late on Thursday night. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the incident as a "barbaric attack."

The unpopular politician suffered "serious bodily harm." China has urged UK authorities to deal with the "violent and lawless perpetrators" of the attack.

The attack marks the first time that protesters have directly clashed with a government official since the protests began almost six months ago.

Friday's protests also caused widespread disruption at other highways and the Cross Harbour Tunnel. Trains in several parts of the city are suspended and police urged people to remain indoors or travel only when necessary.

The pro-democracy protests originally began to overturn a now defunct China extradition bill, but now protesters are seeking a greater level of autonomy and transparent democracy in the city.

Local elections are due to be held in Hong Kong on November 24.

ed/ng (AP, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.