Hong Kong protesters gather despite police ban

Defying a police ban, protesters gathered on Saturday in Hong Kong to march towards the Chinese government office.

The protest came a day after several leading activists, including two of the Umbrella Movement's leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, were arrested in a sweeping crackdown.

They stand accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorized assembly" among other charges.

Lawmakers Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam were also arrested for their roles in "obstructing" riot police from clearing protesters from the streets.

Saturday's march was not authorized by police on security grounds, after last weekend's protests saw some of the most violent clashes in three months of political turmoil.

Authorities erected barriers, brought out two water cannon trucks and deployed riot police at various locations, including the Chinese government office.

Police warned the public to "leave immediately," raising the prospect that clashes could develop later on.

Tens of thousands of protesters poured through island to mark the fifth anniversary of China's decision to not allow fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Earlier in the march, many participants carried Christian crosses and sang "Hallelujah," in an attempt to represent the event as a religious gathering. This was an attempt to sidestep the ban, as religious marches are protected in Hong Kong.

As coordination has been affected by the arrest of its leaders, protest movement organizers pushed the slogan "be like water", encouraging protesters to be flexible during demonstrations.

Protesters shielded their demonstration under religious freedom

Marchers on Saturday meandered through the streets and appeared in pockets at different locations, without a set pattern and communicating with different hand signals.

More than 900 people in Hong Kong have been arrested in connection with protests since June.

Protesters are demanding more democratic freedoms and for its embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam to step down.

But Hong Kong's government has remained firm and refused to back down over the protests, despite the fact that the protest movement has mobilized millions of people.

