Hong Kong protesters form a 'Baltic chain' across the city

Protesters in Hong Kong formed a human chain across the city on Friday, marking the 30-year anniversary of this tactic being used by Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians in their protests against the Soviet Union. The event became known as the Baltic Way or the Baltic Chain.

"The Baltic Way brought the world's attention to their cause and inspired following generations," the organizers of the Hong Kong rally said in a statement. "We plead that you will not look away at this crucial time. Stand with Hong Kong."

Several high-profile events ware also planned for the weekend in the former UK colony. Protesters are expected to return to Hong Kong international airport on Saturday, despite a court ban. Later in the day, protesters are due to march through the city's eastern district of Kwun Tong. Two more marches are set to be held on Sunday.

UK consulate worker and 'soliciting prostitutes'

Protests first started some 11 weeks ago over an extradition bill which would allow Hong Kongers to be extradited to china. They have since morphed into a wider pro-democracy movement. The activists now demand an independent inquiry into reported police brutality and waiving charges against people arrested during the protests.

China has repeatedly accused the UK of inciting protests in the territory. This week, Chinese authorities confirmed that an official from the UK consulate in Hong Kong, Simon Cheng, had been detained after visiting Shenzen, the city which borders Hong Kong. China said Cheng had been detained for 15 days over violating public order, without providing details.

However, a newspaper close to the Beijing government reported that the 28-year-old had been arrested for "soliciting prostitutes" during his business trip.

The Global Times newspaper, which is run by the Chinese state, also said Cheng had asked the police not to contact his family, but "thanks to the British Foreign Ministry and media, which have been hyping it, the case is now fully exposed."

Canada bars staff from travel

Cheng went missing while preparing to go through customs on his way back to Hong Kong on August 8. He had been texting with his girlfriend during the trip, with the last message reading "Passing through. Pray for me," according to media reports.

On Friday, Cheng's family said the reports of him soliciting prostitutes were "made up."

They added that "everyone should see it's a joke," on their Facebook page.

Following the incident, the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong barred local staff from traveling outside the city and to mainland China.

Canada also published a travel advisory warning that "increased screening of travelers' digital devices has been reported at border crossings between Hong Kong and mainland China."

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence A failed German-Soviet pact In the Estonian capital, Tallinn, on August 23, 1989 — the 50th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Germany and the Soviet Union that ultimately saw the Baltic states fall under the auspices of the USSR — almost 2 million people formed a human chain. It stretched across the Soviet Republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Nations annexed by the USSR were now demanding freedom.

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence A calculated risk The human chain in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius ran 600 kilometers (373 miles) long. People could sense change on the doorstep — but nobody knew how Soviet leaders would react. What is clear is that the Baltic nations found strength in unity

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence The power of the people The response was overwhelming: People from all walks of life — men, women, children, young and old — took to the streets. Even local communist politicians took part: Neighbors brought food and local law enforcement halted traffic. At 7:00 p.m. sharp, some 2 million people held hands for 15 minutes, forming the longest human chain in history. The images were a global sensation.

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence A flashpoint in history Fifteen minutes of "freedom" has been remembered by history as the Baltic Way. During the human chain, flags forbidden by the Soviets were waved defiantly, and folk songs were sung well into the night. Suddenly the hope of independence became a reality for three Soviet republics.

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence Moscow on the defensive In 1989, the Baltic states combined had a population of around 8 million people, 2 million of whom took to the streets to protest. Moscow did not employ force, but did try to downplay the human chain. In the long run, the Soviet Union was unable to quash the Baltic states' yearning for freedom. Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania regained independence in 1991.

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence One twirl for a miracle A tile in the pavement of the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania is embossed with the word "Stebuklas," which means "miracle." The human chain between Vilnius and Tallinn also ended here. The site is imbued with mysticism: Anyone with a wish can stand on the stone while twirling around in the hope that it will come true

30 years ago: The Baltic human chain for freedom and independence Setting the stage for resistance Human chains were a well-known form of protest even before the so-called Baltic Way. In 1983 in Germany, an estimated 400,000 protesters involved in the peace movement took to the streets to oppose US missiles being stationed in the country. People in southwestern Germany locked arms, forming a 10-kilometer (6-mile) human chain. Author: Ralf Bosen



