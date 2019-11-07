Hong Kong protesters call for vigils after student dies

A university student died from injuries sustained during protests in Hong Kong on Friday, triggering calls for city-wide vigils.

The 22-year-old fell from a parking garage on Monday after police fired tear gas at the building during clashes. He later died in hospital.

After news of the death broke, hundreds of masked protesters marched through the central district, chanting "Disband the police force," ''Hong Kong people, revenge" and "A blood debt must be paid in blood."

"His death is a reminder to us that we cannot give up," one protester said on local television.

Online, people published calls for memorial events in multiple locations including at the garage where he fell.

Police investigate

Police denied claims the computer science student had been pushed to his death and that officials delayed emergency services. The government expressed "great sorrow and regret" over his death.

"The police has stated earlier that they attach great importance to the incident and the crime unit is now conducting a comprehensive investigation with a view to finding out what happened," authorities said in a statement.

Fatalities have been rare during the protests despite heavy-handed tactics from police and zealous actions by protesters.

The long-running protests were triggered by a now-shelved extradition bill to mainland China, but have extended todemands for direct elections and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

