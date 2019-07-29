 Hong Kong protesters appear in court on riot charges | News | DW | 31.07.2019

News

Hong Kong protesters appear in court on riot charges

Authorities have levied the most serious charges — with a 10-year sentence — against protesters since demonstrations began last month. Pro-democracy activists say reclaiming Hong Kong is the "revolution of our times."

Protesters gather outside a Hong Kong court

More than 20 people appeared before a Hong Kong court on Wednesday on charges stemming from clashes with police.

Hong Kong authorities charged the protesters with rioting, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years. One other was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding that the protesters be released unconditionally. "Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times," they chanted. "Release the righteous."

Read more: Opinion: Could China send the military to occupy Hong Kong?

Watch video 02:28

Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services

'Violence is violence'

Hong Kong has witnessed historic protests over the past month. What first started as demonstrations against a controversial extradition law have blossomed into a movement calling for expanded democratic rights and autonomy.

However, protests turned violent on Sunday when riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. At least 49 people were arrested for participating in an unauthorized rally.

Earlier this week, China backed the police and city authorities, saying they have the responsibility to maintain the rule of law. "Violence is violence, unlawful acts are unlawful," said a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing.

Read more: 'This discontent is really about China'

Watch video 01:45

China condemns Hong Kong protests

ls/rt (AP, AFP)

