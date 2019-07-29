Hong Kong protesters appear in court on riot charges

More than 20 people appeared before a Hong Kong court on Wednesday on charges stemming from clashes with police.

Hong Kong authorities charged the protesters with rioting, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years. One other was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding that the protesters be released unconditionally. "Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times," they chanted. "Release the righteous."

Read more: Opinion: Could China send the military to occupy Hong Kong?

Watch video 02:28 Share Protests continue in Hong Kong Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Mwds Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services

'Violence is violence'

Hong Kong has witnessed historic protests over the past month. What first started as demonstrations against a controversial extradition law have blossomed into a movement calling for expanded democratic rights and autonomy.

However, protests turned violent on Sunday when riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. At least 49 people were arrested for participating in an unauthorized rally.

Earlier this week, China backed the police and city authorities, saying they have the responsibility to maintain the rule of law. "Violence is violence, unlawful acts are unlawful," said a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing.

Read more: 'This discontent is really about China'

Watch video 01:45 Share China slams Hong Kong protests Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3MsYI China condemns Hong Kong protests

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (AP, AFP)