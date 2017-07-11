Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily to shut down on Saturday

Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is closing its print and digital edition on Saturday, publishing company Next Digital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong, Apple Daily in its print form will come to an end no later than the last edition on Saturday 26 June 2021 and the digital version will no longer be accessible no later than 11:59 p.m. on Saturday 26 June 2021," Next Digital said in a press release.

Hundreds of police had raided Apple Daily last week in a national security probe in which senior executives of the newspaper were arrested over allegations of "collusion with a foreign country."

Five Apple daily executives were arrested, making it the first time the national security law was used to arrest top editors of a media agency.

Editor-in-chief Ryan Law Wai-kwong, chief operating officer (COO) and publisher Cheung Kim-hung, who is also CEO Next Digital, were among those arrested.

Authorities also froze Apple Daily's assets worth HK$18 million (roughly $2.3 million, or €1.9 million) under the controversial national security law imposed on the Chinese-ruled city via Beijing in 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hong Kong police carried out more arrests at Apple Daily, widening the scope of the operation against the tabloid.

Police announced the arrest of a 55-year-old man "on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security."

While a senior executive at Next Digital said a lead writer for editorials and a reporter had been arrested, a police representative told the media that there was no immediate information on a second arrest.

This is a developing story...

dvv/msh (AFP, Reuters)