 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures handed longer jail terms | News | DW | 28.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong pro-democracy figures handed longer jail terms

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and several other activists have been charged with taking part in an "unlawful assembly" in connection with a 2019 street protest.

Protesters in Hong Kong demonstrate outside a court where pro-democracy activists are on trial

A pro-democracy protest at a Hong Kong court hearing in April

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 additional months in prison Friday for his role in organizing anti-government protests in 2019.

Lai and several other activists were charged with "incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly." He is already sitting behind bars after pleading guilty to other charges involving protests, and will now serve a total of 20 months.

The new sentence involves a pro-democracy protest in October 2019 on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China.

Seven other pro-democracy activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former pro-democracy lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also handed new sentences. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

wmr/rs (AP, AFP)

Advertisement