Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates win landslide victory

Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote in Sunday's district elections, with an overwhelming majority choosing candidates affiliated with the pro-democracy movement, in what activists are calling a clear signal of support for protesters' demands.

Local broadcaster RTHK reported that pro-democracy parties took 390 out of 452 seats in the district council, or nearly 90%.

The polls closed with 71.2% of eligible voters casting a ballot, the election commission said, easily surpassing the figure of 47% in the last such vote in 2015.

"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," Carrie Lam, the city's embattled chief executive, said in a statement issued by the government on Monday morning.

Although the results represent voters' disapproval of the city's Beijing-backed government, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed that Hong Kong is part of China, "no matter what happens."

Symbolic victory for pro-democracy

Surprise victories for pro-democracy candidates against strongly favored opponents led to some voting centers erupting in loud cheers and chants of "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution Now" — a phrase used by many demonstrators in recent months.

DW correspondent Phoebe Kong posted video of supporters celebrating the defeat of controversial pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho.

The selection of 452 councilors, who manage local issues such as bus routes and garbage collection, generally does not attract much attention. But the vote has taken on greater significance after more than five months of political turbulence, as anti-government protesters agitate for democratic rights that they view as being suppressed by Beijing.

These elections have been widely viewed as a referendum on the popularity of the top leadership, with the district councils being the only leadership bodies in Hong Kong directly elected by the people.

David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords who is among a number of international observers, told The Associated Press the unprecedented turnout "shows that there is a great groundswell in Hong Kong who believes in democracy."

