Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates lead in district elections

Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote in Sunday's district elections, with a large number of pro-democracy candidates in the lead, according to partial returns.

The polls closed with 71% of voters casting a ballot, the election commission said, easily surpassing the figure of 47% in the last such vote in 2015.

Read more: Chinese spy defects, spills top state secrets to Australia

David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords who is among a number of international observers, told The Associated Press the unprecedented turnout "shows that there is a great groundswell in Hong Kong who believes in democracy."

Positive outcome for protesters

The newspaper South China Morning Post had already reported 235 results as of early Monday, with pro-democracy candidates winning in 196 districts, compared with 27 pro-Beijing candidates and 12 independents.

The selection of 452 councilors, who manage local issues including bus routes and garbage collection, generally does not attract much attention. But the vote has taken on greater significance after more than five months of political turbulence, as anti-government protesters agitate for democratic rights that they view as being suppressed by Beijing.

Read more: China slams US bill backing Hong Kong protesters

These elections have been widely viewed as a referendum on the popularity of the top leadership, with the district councils being the only leadership bodies in Hong Kong directly elected by the people.

Watch video 01:17 Share Pro-democracy celebrations in Hong Kong Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3TeIc Celebrations among pro-democracy voters

jsi/cmk (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.