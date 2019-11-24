 Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates lead in district elections | News | DW | 24.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates lead in district elections

A historic turnout voted heavily in favor of pro-democracy hopefuls in a ballot viewed as a referendum on support for anti-government protests. The district councils are the lowest rung of Hong Kong's government.

Supporters of pro-democracy candidate Angus Wong celebrate after he won in district council elections in Hong Kong (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/V. Yu)

Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote in Sunday's district elections, with a large number of pro-democracy candidates in the lead, according to partial returns. 

The polls closed with 71% of voters casting a ballot, the election commission said, easily surpassing the figure of 47% in the last such vote in 2015.

Read more: Chinese spy defects, spills top state secrets to Australia

David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords who is among a number of international observers, told The Associated Press the unprecedented turnout "shows that there is a great groundswell in Hong Kong who believes in democracy."

Positive outcome for protesters

The newspaper South China Morning Post had already reported 235 results as of early Monday, with pro-democracy candidates winning in 196 districts, compared with 27 pro-Beijing candidates and 12 independents.

The selection of 452 councilors, who manage local issues including bus routes and garbage collection, generally does not attract much attention. But the vote has taken on greater significance after more than five months of political turbulence, as anti-government protesters agitate for democratic rights that they view as being suppressed by Beijing.

Read more: China slams US bill backing Hong Kong protesters

These elections have been widely viewed as a referendum on the popularity of the top leadership, with the district councils being the only leadership bodies in Hong Kong directly elected by the people.

Watch video 01:17

Celebrations among pro-democracy voters

jsi/cmk (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

Hong Kong: 'For the protesters, this is a kind of endgame'

The mayhem in the streets of Hong Kong has reached its universities. Political scientist Stephan Ortmann, who teaches at one of them, does not believe that there will be a peaceful solution to the conflict. (16.11.2019)  

Hong Kong: Record turnout for district elections

Hong Kong has held local polls widely seen as a referendum on the popularity of top leadership after months of civil unrest. District councils are the only leadership bodies in Hong Kong directly elected by the people. (24.11.2019)  

Chinese spy defects, spills top state secrets to Australia

A confessed Chinese spy handed over secrets to Australia's counterespionage agency after deciding to defect in May. He provided information on China's plans to disrupt democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan. (23.11.2019)  

Hong Kong: China slams US bill backing protesters

In a nod to pro-democracy protesters, US Congress has passed two bills supporting human rights in Hong Kong. China has threatened unspecified countermeasures if the bills become law. (21.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Celebrations among pro-democracy voters  

Related content

Hongkong Lokalwahlen

Record numbers of people vote in Hong Kong elections 24.11.2019

Voters in Hong Kong have turned out in high numbers for district council elections. After nearly six months of mass protests, the city's pro-democracy movement hopes the vote will put pressure on the Beijing-backed government to hear their demands.

Hong Kong | Regionalwahlen

Hong Kong: Record turnout for district elections 24.11.2019

Hong Kong has held local polls widely seen as a referendum on the popularity of top leadership after months of civil unrest. District councils are the only leadership bodies in Hong Kong directly elected by the people.

Hongkong Proteste

Sieren's China: Beijing is coy about plans for Hong Kong 20.11.2019

There's an apocalyptic feeling in Hong Kong. Dialogue between the city-state's government and the protesters seems further off than ever. DW's Frank Sieren says officials don't seem to have the will to find a compromise.

Advertisement