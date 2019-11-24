Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates lead in district elections

A historic turnout voted heavily in favor of pro-democracy hopefuls in a ballot viewed as a referendum on support for anti-government protests. The district councils are the lowest rung of Hong Kong's government.
Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote in Sunday's district elections, with a large number of pro-democracy candidates in the lead, according to partial returns.
The polls closed with 71% of voters casting a ballot, the election commission said, easily surpassing the figure of 47% in the last such vote in 2015.
David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords who is among a number of international observers, told The Associated Press the unprecedented turnout "shows that there is a great groundswell in Hong Kong who believes in democracy."
Positive outcome for protesters
The newspaper South China Morning Post had already reported 235 results as of early Monday, with pro-democracy candidates winning in 196 districts, compared with 27 pro-Beijing candidates and 12 independents.
The selection of 452 councilors, who manage local issues including bus routes and garbage collection, generally does not attract much attention. But the vote has taken on greater significance after more than five months of political turbulence, as anti-government protesters agitate for democratic rights that they view as being suppressed by Beijing.
These elections have been widely viewed as a referendum on the popularity of the top leadership, with the district councils being the only leadership bodies in Hong Kong directly elected by the people.
