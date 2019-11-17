 Hong Kong police threaten ′live bullets′ during university siege | News | DW | 17.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong police threaten 'live bullets' during university siege

After a two-day standoff, police have stormed into a major university campus as protesters fought back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows. Police have threatened to fire live bullets at "rioters."

Watch video 01:55

Hong Kong students set university ablaze to ward off police

Hong Kong police on Monday swooped into a major university campus with tear gas and batons where hundreds of protesters were trapped inside after police sealed off roads around the area.

Fiery explosions could be seen inside Hong Kong's Polytechnic University as riot officers stormed into the building before dawn after both sides refused to back down. 

Police had created a cordon around the university to prevent the anti-government protesters from escaping as they moved in. 

'Afraid to leave campus'

"This is without a doubt the most highly charged 24 hours of this five-month protest movement so far," reported DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill outside university where the standoff was ongoing.

"Protesters have been told to leave the campus area. As they attempted to run past police, they were met by tear gas and arrest.  We're seeing images of protesters being tackled to the ground, some of them dragged across the floor during that arrest."

Police have declared the campus a "riot" scene. In Hong Kong "rioting" is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

Some protesters told DW they were too afraid to leave the university.

Around 200 protesters were believed to be trapped inside the building. Most are understood to be students. 

Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Almost 200 protesters are believed to be trapped inside the campus

Live bullets

Police fired tear gas volleys at the protesters to drive them back, many of whom climbed over a fence and headed back inside the university. 

Police spokesman Louis Lau issued a warning suggesting that a more proactive use of live rounds may be necessary in the face of rioters' use of petrol bombs and arrows. 

"If they continue such dangerous actions, we would have no choice but to use the minimum force necessary, including live rounds, to fire back," Lau said.

The editor-in-chief of China's Global Times tabloid on Sunday said Hong Kong police should use snipers to fire live ammunition at violent protesters.

"If the rioters are killed, the police should not have to bear legal responsibility,'' Hu Xijin posted on his Weibo social media, reported the Associated Press. He made similar comments on Twitter.

Read more: Hong Kong and the broken promise

Watch video 02:45

Hong Kong protesters continue campaign of civil disobedience

Flashmob protest

DW reporter Mathias Bölinger reported office workers in Hong Kong's central business district staged a lunchtime protest alongside radical protesters on Monday. The office workers apparently did not agree with an assessment by Carrie Lam that protesters paralysing the city were selfish and were now "the enemy of the people."   

Tension escalates

Tension between police and demonstrators escalated after a media liaison officer was struck in the leg with an arrow earlier that day.

Police repeatedly attempted to break into the university and, after protesters refused to give in to an ultimatum to come out and surrender,  fired tear gas and water cannons at activists outside the campus just before midnight. 

The pro-democracy protesters had barricaded themselves inside the university for days, retaliating with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows. They had also assembled an arsenal of petrol bombs in an attempt to resist police. 

A policeman in riot gear detains a protester outside the Polytechnic University

Police stormed into the university as protesters fought back with gasoline bombs

Earlier, protesters set fires on bridges leading to the university as they tried to stop police from advancing in on their campus. They also shut down access to a major road tunnel under Hong Kong's harbor for several days.

Some protesters remained outside the university to deter police advancement. Many in the crowd wore raincoats and carried umbrellas to shield themselves.

The protesters had held fort all day Sunday near an intersection outside the university campus as police fired tear gas and water cannons at them. 

The protests were triggered months ago by a proposed law allowing for the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China. Although the bill was ultimately dropped, the protests have expanded into a wider resistance movement demanding full democracy. 

The legislation was seen by many in Hong Kong as an attempt by Beijing to erode the autonomy guaranteed when Britain handed the territory over to China in 1997.

kw,mvb/kl (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong court rules face mask ban unconstitutional

A government ban on wearing face masks was "incompatible with the Basic Law" of Hong Kong, the territory's highest court has ruled. The ban was aimed at pro-democracy protesters trying to hide their identity. (18.11.2019)  

Hong Kong on 'brink of total breakdown'

Protests are continuing in Hong Kong after a night of violence. Authorities are targeting security at university campuses, where many of the clashes with protesters took place. (13.11.2019)  

Hong Kong riot police on edge, fire tear gas

A flash mob sprang up in Hong Kong's financial district, a day after two protesters were critically wounded. The United States has expressed "grave concern" over recent developments and condemned violence on all sides. (12.11.2019)  

Hong Kong: Police threaten to use live rounds

Hong Kong police threatened to use live ammunition if protesters continued to wield "deadly weapons" against them, after a policeman suffered an arrow wound. Protesters refused to leave the city's Polytechnic University. (17.11.2019)  

Opinion: Hong Kong and the broken promise

The Special Administrative Region is in turmoil. For weeks, activists have been protesting against a now withdrawn extradition bill. But the protests are really about Hong Kong’s future, says Alexander Görlach. (23.07.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW News Registration Link

DW News Registration Link  

Hu Xijin tweet

Hu Xijin tweet

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong students set university ablaze to ward off police  

Hong Kong university under siege by police: DW's Mathias Bölinger reports  

Hong Kong protesters continue campaign of civil disobedience  

Related content

Hongkong l Anti-Regierungsproteste an der Polytechnischen Universität

Hong Kong: Police threaten to use live rounds 17.11.2019

Hong Kong police threatened to use live ammunition if protesters continued to wield "deadly weapons" against them, after a policeman suffered an arrow wound. Protesters refused to leave the city's Polytechnic University.

Chinesische Soldaten räumen auf

Chinese army 'volunteers' to help clean streets in Hong Kong 16.11.2019

In an unexpected move, China's People's Liberation Army have left their Hong Kong barracks to help the city tidy up after protests. Following Beijing's warnings of restoring order, the intervention left opinions divided.

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Auslieferungsgesetz

Hong Kong: Protesters leave university campus and barricade highway 15.11.2019

Protesters who had taken over major university campuses in Hong Kong have mostly left. Police also announced that they will be treating the death of a man hit by a brick thrown by protesters late on Thursday as murder.

Advertisement