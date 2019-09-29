 Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest | News | DW | 01.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest

A demonstrator was shot in the chest at close range during a clash with the police. It is the first injury from a live round in nearly four months of protests.

Hong Kong Protest in Tsuen Wan

A police officer has shot an 18-year-old protester in the chest from close range amid clashes in Hong Kong on Tuesday. This is the first known instance of a protester being shot since demonstrations began in early June. 

Police and demonstrators clashed in what the police have described as an attack on officers by protesters. A spokesperson for the police said the officer who fired the shot had feared for his life. 

Unverified video footage of the incident appears to show half a dozen police officers in a confrontation with a group of a dozen masked protesters wielding umbrellas and metal poles. An officer appears in the footage with his firearm drawn before kicking a protester carrying a metal rod and firing at close range into his chest. The protester stumbles to the ground as the crowd scatters.

Police can then be seen treating the victim before paramedics arrive and place him on a stretcher.

Read more: Hong Kong: Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to scatter protesters

Hong Kong Protest in Tsuen Wan

According to a hospital spokeswoman, 15 people have been admitted to the Princess Margaret hospital following the incident, one in critical condition. The spokeswoman would not confirm if it was the victim of the shooting. 

Calls for restraint

The shooting took place in the district Tsuen Wan, where police officers and demonstrators have clashed repeatedly throughout the afternoon.

The police have not released a comment on the shooting, though they have admitted to firing into the air during past clashes.

Watch video 02:44

Beijing fears protests amid anniversary celebrations

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, the European Union called for a de-escalation in the embattled territory.

Read more: Hong Kong tense as China marks 70 years of Communist rule

"In light of the continuing unrest and violence in Hong Kong, the European Union continues to stress that dialogue, de-escalation and restraint are the only way forward," said EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic.

Despite a protest ban, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong on Tuesday as China celebrates  70 years of Communist Party rule.

knp/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Hong Kong tense as China marks 70 years of Communist rule

Festivities have begun in celebration of 70 years of Communist Party rule in the People's Republic of China. The semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong has gone into lockdown. (01.10.2019)  

Hong Kong: Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to scatter protesters

After a peaceful march through an outlying area of Hong Kong, fresh clashes broke out between a group of activists and police. In another area, pro-Beijing residents ripped down the protest group's posters. (21.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Beijing fears protests amid anniversary celebrations  

Related content

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Auslieferungsgesetz

Hong Kong protesters march against 'totalitarianism' 29.09.2019

Hong Kongers have taken to the streets as part of a coordinated day of global protests aimed at casting a shadow over communist China's upcoming 70th birthday. Rallies were also held in Sydney and Taipei.

Peking Parade 70 Jahre Volksrepublik China

Hong Kong tense as China marks 70 years of Communist rule 01.10.2019

Festivities have begun in celebration of 70 years of Communist Party rule in the People's Republic of China. The semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong has gone into lockdown.

Hongkong | Proteste

Exiled Hong Kong protesters forced to demonstrate from abroad 25.09.2019

Dozens of young Hong Kong demonstrators have been forced to leave the city due to fears over their security. Two pro-democracy leaders say they will continue their advocacy in exile.

Advertisement