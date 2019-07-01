Hong Kong police retake parliament from protesters

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the"extremely violent" storming of the city's parliament, describing the scene as "heartbreaking and shocking," during a speech early Tuesday morning.

Police were able to regain control of the building by firing tear gas after hundreds of protesters ransacked the building Monday night. Masked protesters wearing hard yellow hard hats were filmed smashing through the building's glass doors and storming the legislative assembly chamber, defacing portraits of leaders, hoisting a British colonial-era flag in the main chamber and spraying the city crest with black paint.

Footage showed pro-democracy slogans spray painted on the walls and offices in the building destroyed, with smashed computer monitors and tables flipped over.

During a speech at Hong Kong police headquarters, Lam drew a distinction between the protesters. She said that two entirely different protests happened Monday — one an orderly march, and the other an out-of-control protest marked by vandalism and violence.

On theJuly 1 anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British to Chinese rule,protests and marches ordinarily take place every year.

However, this year tensions are running high as Hong Kong has seen weeks of protesting demanding the chief executive scrap an extradition bill that could allow Hong Kongers and foreign nationals to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Speaking beside Lam, police chief Stephen Lo said: "Protesters' violent acts have far exceeded the bottom line of peaceful expressions of demands."

Extradition bill

Debate on the extradition bill was suspended indefinitely on June 17, after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the Hong Kong's streets. Sporadic protests have continued for weeks, as demonstrators say that Lam is not responding to their demands to fully withdraw the bill.

Lam has disputed protesters' complaints that Hong Kong's officials have not responded to them. The Hong Kong government says that by suspending the bill with no timetable or plan to revisit it, the legislation would essentially die at the end of the current legislative session in July 2020.

However, the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong is also concerned about the overall erosion of civil liberties in the city enshrined under the "one country, two systems" framework with China.

