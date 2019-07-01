 Hong Kong police retake parliament from protesters | News | DW | 01.07.2019

News

Hong Kong police retake parliament from protesters

Hong Kong police have regained control of the city's parliament after hundreds of protesters ransacked the building.

Riot police take up position outside the Legislative Council building, after protesters stormed the building

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the "extremely violent" storming of the city's parliament, describing the scene as "heartbreaking and shocking," during a speech early Tuesday morning.

Police were able to regain control of the building by firing tear gas after hundreds of protesters ransacked the building Monday night, covering the walls with pro-democracy slogans and defacing portraits of lawmakers. 

Speaking beside Lam, police chief Stephen Lo said: "Protesters' violent acts have far exceeded the bottom line of peaceful expressions of demands."

More to come... 

 wmr/aw (AFP, AP)

