 Hong Kong: Police fire tear gas at protesters | News | DW | 11.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong: Police fire tear gas at protesters

Protesters in Hong Kong have defied police demonstration bans and taken to the streets. Police used tear gas on protesters at a number of locations across the city.

Protesters in Hong Kong react after police fired tear gas during a demonstration

Police in Hong Kong used tear gas against thousands of protesters on Sunday as they held demonstrations for the 10th weekend in a row.

The protests followed a night of "hit-and-run" rallies across the city and came after Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam maintained she would not meet the demands of demonstrators, who are calling for her to step down.

Read more: Hong Kong protesters: 'We will stand together and never give up'

Police used tear gas against protesters

The clashes followed an earlier gathering in Victoria Park, where thousands of people protested against the government

Protesters defy ban

Thousands of protesters met in the city's Victoria Park despite a police ban on the gathering.

Police also denied the protesters a permit for a second rally in the city's Sham Shui Po neighborhood.

However, pro-democracy activists whose protests are now in their third month defied authorities in both locations, and staged additional actions in several other parts of the city.

Banners at the rally in Victoria Park read "Give Hong Kong back to us" and "Withdraw the evil law," the latter a reference to an extradition bill that was the original spark for the protests

Read more: Hong Kong strike: Can protesters shut down the city?

Watch video 02:04

Activists rally across Hong Kong and throng airport

Police deploy tear gas

Police said protesters threw bricks at officers and ignored warnings to leave before tear gas was deployed in the Sham Shui Po area, calling a march there an "unauthorized assembly."

Read more: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

Tear gas was also used in central Hong Kong on both sides of Victoria Harbour, in the Tsim Sha Tsui area on the Kowloon side and in Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island.

In Sham Shui Po, protesters used metal fencing and plastic ties to make makeshift barricades and block the road near the local police station, shining blue lasers at the building as officers held up a flag warning the crowd to disband.

Watch video 06:46

Hong Kong: One movement, four generations

law/jlw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China warns Hong Kong protesters of severe repercussions

Demonstrators in Hong Kong should not underestimate China's "immense strength," a government official has warned. Unrest has reached new levels in recent days and punishment is "only a matter of time." (06.08.2019)  

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

An extradition bill has recently sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. The bill has been stalled, but the citizens want it scrapped and Chief Executive Lam ousted. DW looks at the pro-democracy movement's major milestones. (31.07.2019)  

Hong Kong protesters: 'We will stand together and never give up'

Millions of Hong Kongers took to the streets in recent days to protest a contentious extradition bill. The leaderless movement has revived civil society, while resisting intervention from Beijing. William Yang reports. (02.07.2019)  

Hong Kong leader warns city in a 'very dangerous situation'

Protesters should "say no to chaos," city leader Carrie Lam said in her first media appearance in days. Police said they had made a record 82 arrests after demonstrations held as part of a general strike turned violent. (05.08.2019)  

Hong Kong strike: Can protesters shut down the city?

Protesters in Hong Kong are calling for civil servants to stay home on Monday as a sign of solidarity with the pro-democracy movement. However, civil servants supporting the demonstrations are taking a big risk. (02.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Activists rally across Hong Kong and throng airport  

Hong Kong: One movement, four generations  

Related content

General strike in Hong Kong while clashes intensify 05.08.2019

Acrimony is deepening between protesters and authorities in Hong Kong. Demonstrators have clashed with riot police for the third day in a row. Security forces fired tear gas as pro-democracy activists step up their campaign of civil disobedience.

Hongkong Proteste | Carrie Lam, Regierungschefin

Hong Kong leader warns city in a 'very dangerous situation' 05.08.2019

Protesters should "say no to chaos," city leader Carrie Lam said in her first media appearance in days. Police said they had made a record 82 arrests after demonstrations held as part of a general strike turned violent.

Hong Kong Proteste

Hong Kong protests for democracy 08.08.2019

Hong Kong protesters are calling for their leader to be democratically elected, rather than being chosen by a Beijing-friendly council. While Hong Kongers continue to voice their discontent on the streets, Chief Executive Carrie Lam refuses to step down.

Advertisement