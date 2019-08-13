 Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport | News | DW | 13.08.2019

News

Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport

Chaotic scenes were reported outside Hong Kong's airport after police used pepper spray on protesters who blocked a police van. Flights at the airport have been cancelled due to ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport

Dozens of riot police and pro-democracy protesters clashed at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night, after flights were disrupted for a second day in a row.

Evening scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police outside the airport after protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers pushed back protesters and used pepper spray to push back the crowd.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations. The authority said protesters blocked passageways to the airport's restricted area, blocking passengers from continuing to immigration.

More to follow...

