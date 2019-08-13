Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport

Dozens of riot police and pro-democracy protesters clashed at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night, after flights were disrupted for a second day in a row.

Evening scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police outside the airport after protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers pushed back protesters and used pepper spray to push back the crowd.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations. The authority said protesters blocked passageways to the airport's restricted area, blocking passengers from continuing to immigration.

More to follow...