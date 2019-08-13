Hong Kong police clash with protesters at airport

Dozens of riot police and pro-democracy protesters clashed at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night, after flights were disrupted for a second day in a row.

Evening scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police outside the airport after some protesters blocked several police vehicles. Officers with shields pushed back protesters and used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, had been "seriously disrupted" by the demonstrations. The authority said protesters blocked passageways to the airport's restricted area, blocking passengers from continuing to immigration.

EU urges restraint on all sides

The European Union on Tuesday called on all parties involved to quickly de-escalate the situation and establish talks to defuse tensions.

"In light of the continuing unrest and the increase in violent incidents in Hong Kong, it is crucial that all sides exercise restraint, reject all kinds of violence and take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

Speaking at a press conference earlier Tuesday, the semiautonomous territory's leader, Carrie Lam, said demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."

Protests began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but the movement has expanded to include wider calls for democracy.

More to follow...

