Hong Kong police charge 2 men after Stand News raid

Two of the seven journalists arrested after Hong Kong police raided the office of online media organization Stand News were charged with sedition on Thursday, police said.

Court documents reveal the two men charged were acting chief editor Patrick Lam and former hief editor Chung Pui-kuein. Additionally, the documents reveal the police would also prosecute Stand News's parent company, Best Pencil Limited.

Police does not identify the men, in line with practice

The police said in a statement that it officially charged "two men, aged 34 and 52 respectively, and an online media company, each with one count of conspiracy to publish seditious publication."

"The two persons were arrested yesterday (December 29) for conspiracy to publish seditious publication, contravening section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance," it added.

The police did not identify either the reporters or the online media company, in line with its practice of not naming persons in statements it issues. The department said other journalists who had been arrested had been detained for "further enquiries."

Stand News announced it was shutting operations in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

Carrie Lam says arrests doesn't supresss press freedom

Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam told reporters that the raid and arrests were law enforcement actions and not aimed at the media industry.

"These actions have nothing to do with so-called suppression of press freedom," she said.

She hit back at foreign governments calling for the release of journalists, adding that "journalism is not seditious…but seditious activities could not condoned under the guise of news reporting."

US, Germany, Canada call for release of journalists

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday morning condemned the closure of Stand News and called on Hong Kong authorities "to stop targeting the independent media and release those unjustly detained."

He said that by silencing independent outlets, China and local authorities were undermining Hong Kong's" credibility and viability" and that a confident government "embraces a free press."

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said Wednesday that events of the day showed "there is a steady erosion of pluralism, freedom of opinion and freedom of press in Hong Kong — especially since this national security law came into force."

Melanie Joly, Canada's foreign minister, also denounced the arrests of journalists in Hong Kong. One of the journalists arrested was a Canadian citizen who was born in Hong Kong.

Police raid media office Wednesday

Hong Kong police arrested seven journalists who either worked with Stand News or were former employees of the news organization on Wednesday.

All journalists had been waiting in police detention for around 30 hours, awaiting either charges against them or release from police detention. Under Hong Kong law, police can detain suspects for a maximum of 48 hours.

Around 200 national police officers raided the media organization's office around lunchtime, seizing phones, computers and documents.

DW correspondent Phoebe Kong reported that officers of the Hong Kong police's national security department also searched the home of Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan the same day.

